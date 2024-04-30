Climb Channel Solutions' Commitment to Excellence Recognized with Multiple Prestigious Awards in Q1 2024

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is proud to announce its exceptional recognition in the first quarter of 2024 with ten awards from industry leaders.



The recognition reaffirms Climb Channel Solutions' dedication to delivering unparalleled service and support to its partners and customers across the globe.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive these prestigious awards, which are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team. These accolades underscore our commitment to excellence and our unwavering focus on delivering value to our partners and customers," said Kim Stevens, VP Worldwide Marketing at Climb. "Our success is not only a reflection of our team's efforts but also of the strong and lasting partnerships we have cultivated. With each new award, it becomes clear that we might need a bigger trophy case! We look forward to continuing to innovate, collaborate, and drive success in the channel for our valued vendors and partners."

Among Climb’s notable awards received in Q1 of 2024 are:

Delinea: Distributor of the Year

Wasabi: Distributor of the Year for North America and EMEA

LogicGate: Global Distribution Partnership of the Year

Firemon: Emerging Partner of the Year for North America

Freshworks: Distribution of the Year Award

Bitdefender: Distributor of the Year

Trend Micro: Distribution Partner of the Year, Canada

Scale Computing: Domestic Distribution Partner of the Year

In addition to Climb Channel Solutions’ awards, two Climb team members were recognized in the first quarter of 2024.

Tim Metcalf, Climb’s Vendor Manager for SolarWinds, was awarded the North America Personal Achievement award from SolarWinds and Nathan Wysocki, Climb’s National Sales Director for CDW, was awarded Channel Distribution Champion of the Year from Wasabi.

"At Climb, our people-first approach isn't just a philosophy; it's a disruptor in how distribution operates within the channel. By prioritizing the growth, well-being, and expertise of our team members, we're reshaping the landscape of distribution, fostering stronger partnerships, and driving unparalleled success for our partners and customers alike. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2024, I'm incredibly encouraged by the opportunities that lie ahead, confident in our team's ability to innovate, adapt, and continue delivering exceptional value," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com