Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

2024 First Quarter Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Net income was $4.2 million, compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023

Earnings were $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $0.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $0.44 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023

Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $15.1 million, compared to $16.0 million

Noninterest income increased 6.9% to $1.8 million

Total loans increased 7.8% to a record $1.49 billion

Total deposits were $1.45 billion, compared to $1.43 billion

Return on average assets annualized was 0.92%, compared to 0.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023

Return on average equity annualized was 8.16%, compared to 7.13% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023

Return on average tangible common equity (1) was 10.30%, compared to 9.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023

was 10.30%, compared to 9.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Excellent asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.60%, compared to 0.73%

Allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total loans, compared to 1.46%

Equity to assets remained strong at 11.32%, compared to 11.30%

Book value increased 5.6% to $25.48 per share



(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations"

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2024 is off to a solid start. Over the past three months, our pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) stabilized, reflecting positive loan growth, strong asset quality, higher noninterest income, and controlled operating expenses. During this period, our ROAA, ROAE, and ROATCE increased due to improved profitability. In addition, we ended the quarter with record total loans as our expanded Commercial, Business, and Consumer Banking teams capitalized on favorable demand trends across our Northeast, Central, and Western Ohio markets.”

“While we expect uncertainty about FOMC monetary policies and their impact on national economic conditions in 2024 to continue, economic activity and employment within our Ohio markets are stable. In addition, our asset quality remains excellent, and nonperforming assets at the end of the first quarter improved slightly from the fourth quarter and were down 14.5% from last year’s first quarter. Our first quarter performance is encouraging and reflects our teams' hard work and contributions across our three Ohio markets. As we look to the remainder of the year, we are focused on pursuing our multi-year strategic growth goals: increasing revenue opportunities, improving our customer experience, and advancing operational performance to create lasting value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2024 first quarter decreased 9.3% to $15.0 million, compared to $16.5 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2024 first quarter was 3.53%, compared to 4.19% last year.

For the 2024 first quarter, noninterest income increased 6.9% to $1.8 million, compared to $1.7 million for the same period of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the 2024 first quarter was $12.0 million, compared to $11.8 million for the 2023 first quarter.

Net income for the 2024 first quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $4.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the 2024 first quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $4.8 million, compared to $6.4 million last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”).

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2024, increased 5.1% to $1.82 billion, compared to $1.73 billion at March 31, 2023. Total loans at March 31, 2024, were $1.49 billion, compared to $1.38 billion at March 31, 2023. The 7.8% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher commercial and industrial, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and construction and other loans.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2024, increased 5.1% to $1.61 billion, compared to $1.53 billion at March 31, 2023. Total deposits at March 31, 2024, were $1.45 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at March 31, 2023. The 1.5% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market, interest-bearing demand, and time deposits, partially offset by declines in noninterest-bearing demand and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 27.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 33.3% at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the Company had brokered deposits of $90.4 million, compared to $5.0 million at March 31, 2023.

The investment securities available for sale portfolio was $167.9 million at March 31, 2024, compared with $169.6 million at March 31, 2023.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Asset quality improved on both a sequential and year-over-year basis, reflecting our conservative underwriting standards and balanced portfolio composition. Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024, included one self-storage loan in the Southwest Ohio market totaling $3.6 million. We believe this issue is isolated to this borrower and does not indicate a trend in the market, our portfolio, or an issue in underwriting.”

Mr. Ranttila continued, “We also remain focused on identifying opportunities to improve our cost of funds, pay down higher cost capital, and grow core deposits to support loan demand. Over the past three months, total deposits increased 1.4%, while our Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by nearly 16.0%. With sufficient liquidity, stabilizing profitability, and excellent asset quality, I am pleased to report that during the first quarter, we repurchased 43,858 shares of our common stock at an average price of $24.00 per share, reflecting our long-standing commitment to return excess capital to shareholders.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2024:

CRE Category Balance

(in thousands) Percent of CRE

Portfolio Percent of Loan

Portfolio Multi-Family $ 81,691 12.4% 5.5% Office Space $ 78,789 12.0% 5.3% Shopping Plazas $ 73,250 11.1% 4.9% Self-Storage $ 61,525 9.3% 4.1% Hospitality $ 39,779 6.0% 2.7% Senior Living $ 26,545 4.0% 1.8% Other $ 297,500 45.2% 19.9% Total CRE $ 659,079 100.0% 44.2%

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

At March 31, 2024, stockholders' equity was $205.6 million compared to $195.2 million at March 31, 2023. The 5.3% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to higher retained earnings and an improvement in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024, was $25.48 compared to $24.13 at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $162.8 million, compared to $156.0 million at March 31, 2023. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $20.18 at March 31, 2024, compared to $19.29 at March 31, 2023. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the 2024 first quarter, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.20 per share, totaling $1.6 million.

At March 31, 2024, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.32%, compared to 11.30% at March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

For the 2024 first quarter, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $100,000 versus a provision for credit losses of $500,000 for the same period last year.

Net recoveries were $68,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, during the first quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2023.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024, were $10.8 million, compared to $6.9 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024, were $10.8 million, compared to $12.7 million at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2024, stood at $21.1 million, or 1.41% of total loans, compared to $20.2 million, or 1.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was mainly due to changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, and curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.82 billion at March 31, 2024. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Balance Sheets (period end) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 44,816 $ 56,397 $ 56,228 $ 49,422 $ 59,609 Federal funds sold 1,438 4,439 9,274 9,654 7,048 Cash and cash equivalents 46,254 60,836 65,502 59,076 66,657 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 167,890 170,779 159,414 167,209 169,605 Other investments 907 955 958 711 777 Loans held for sale - - 632 171 104 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 178,543 183,545 185,593 187,919 185,661 Non-owner occupied 398,845 401,580 382,676 385,846 400,314 Multifamily 81,691 82,506 82,578 58,579 63,892 Residential real estate 331,480 328,854 321,331 312,196 306,179 Commercial and industrial 227,433 221,508 214,334 209,349 195,024 Home equity lines of credit 129,287 127,818 127,494 126,894 126,555 Construction and other 135,716 125,105 127,106 118,851 97,406 Consumer installment 7,131 7,214 7,481 9,801 7,816 Total loans 1,490,126 1,478,130 1,448,593 1,409,435 1,382,847 Less allowance for credit losses 21,069 21,693 20,986 20,591 20,162 Net loans 1,469,057 1,456,437 1,427,607 1,388,844 1,362,685 Premises and equipment, net 21,035 21,339 21,708 21,629 21,775 Goodwill 36,356 36,356 36,197 36,197 31,735 Core deposit intangibles 6,384 6,642 6,906 7,171 7,436 Bank-owned life insurance 34,575 34,349 34,153 34,235 34,015 Other real estate owned - - 5,792 5,792 5,792 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 34,210 35,190 34,551 30,472 27,258 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,816,668 $ 1,822,883 $ 1,793,420 $ 1,751,507 $ 1,727,839 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 390,185 $ 401,384 $ 424,055 $ 441,102 $ 474,977 Interest-bearing demand 209,015 205,582 243,973 229,633 196,086 Money market 318,823 274,682 275,766 241,537 221,723 Savings 196,721 210,639 216,453 231,508 287,859 Time 332,165 334,315 296,732 287,861 244,962 Total deposits 1,446,909 1,426,602 1,456,979 1,431,641 1,425,607 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 137,000 163,000 118,000 100,000 85,000 Other borrowings 11,812 11,862 11,912 11,961 12,010 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 15,372 15,738 12,780 10,678 10,057 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,611,093 1,617,202 1,599,671 1,554,280 1,532,674 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,946,454 shares issued, 8,067,144 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 161,823 161,388 161,312 161,211 161,248 Retained earnings 102,791 100,237 98,717 96,500 93,024 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,130 ) (16,090 ) (26,426 ) (20,630 ) (19,253 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of March 31, 2024 (40,909 ) (39,854 ) (39,854 ) (39,854 ) (39,854 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 205,575 205,681 193,749 197,227 195,165 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,816,668 $ 1,822,883 $ 1,793,420 $ 1,751,507 $ 1,727,839 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Statements of Income 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 22,395 $ 22,027 $ 20,899 $ 20,762 $ 18,275 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 437 370 300 369 250 Federal funds sold 152 94 266 158 253 Investment securities: Taxable interest 467 479 477 479 458 Tax-exempt interest 972 976 980 978 980 Dividends on stock 189 144 148 91 88 Total interest and dividend income 24,612 24,090 23,070 22,837 20,304 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,466 6,522 5,632 3,851 2,990 Short-term borrowings 1,993 2,013 1,258 1,462 653 Other borrowings 184 179 213 170 155 Total interest expense 9,643 8,714 7,103 5,483 3,798 NET INTEREST INCOME 14,969 15,376 15,967 17,354 16,506 (Recovery of) Provision for credit losses (136 ) 554 1,127 814 507 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 15,105 14,822 14,840 16,540 15,999 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 909 997 954 940 987 (Loss) gain on equity securities (52 ) (4 ) 48 (67 ) (138 ) (Loss) gain on other real estate owned - (172 ) - - 2 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 227 196 207 220 200 Gain on sale of loans 10 23 45 6 23 Revenue from investment services 204 193 190 174 186 Gross rental income 261 132 110 77 102 Other income 237 237 263 242 318 Total noninterest income 1,796 1,602 1,817 1,592 1,680 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 6,333 6,646 5,994 6,019 5,852 Occupancy expense 552 512 699 659 696 Equipment expense 240 273 297 354 317 Data processing costs 1,249 1,348 1,209 1,137 1,070 Ohio state franchise tax 397 397 398 398 385 Federal deposit insurance expense 251 285 207 249 120 Professional fees 558 660 545 550 538 Advertising expense 419 162 414 415 486 Software amortization expense 22 22 24 23 26 Core deposit intangible amortization 258 264 265 265 265 Gross other real estate owned expenses 99 120 195 63 132 Merger-related costs - - 22 206 245 Other expense 1,587 1,483 1,849 1,716 1,661 Total noninterest expense 11,965 12,172 12,118 12,054 11,793 Income before income taxes 4,936 4,252 4,539 6,078 5,886 Income taxes 769 709 703 986 989 NET INCOME $ 4,167 $ 3,543 $ 3,836 $ 5,092 $ 4,897 PTPP (1) $ 4,800 $ 4,806 $ 5,666 $ 6,892 $ 6,393 (1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures. MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per share (period end) $ 25.48 $ 25.41 $ 23.94 $ 24.38 $ 24.13 Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $ 20.18 $ 20.10 $ 18.62 $ 19.02 $ 19.29 Dividends declared $ 1,613 $ 2,023 $ 1,619 $ 1,616 $ 1,605 Dividend yield 3.37 % 3.06 % 3.12 % 2.99 % 2.89 % Dividend payout ratio 38.71 % 57.10 % 42.21 % 31.74 % 32.78 % Average shares outstanding - basic 8,091,203 8,093,478 8,092,494 8,088,793 8,138,771 Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,097,219 8,116,261 8,101,306 8,101,984 8,152,629 Period ending shares outstanding 8,067,144 8,095,252 8,092,576 8,088,793 8,088,793 Selected ratios Return on average assets (Annualized) 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.86 % 1.17 % 1.16 % Return on average equity (Annualized) 8.16 % 7.13 % 7.73 % 10.41 % 10.19 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3) 10.30 % 9.11 % 9.91 % 13.12 % 12.77 % Efficiency (4) 68.68 % 68.99 % 65.65 % 61.27 % 62.44 % Equity to assets at period end 11.32 % 11.28 % 10.80 % 11.26 % 11.30 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.69 % (1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income. MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Yields 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) 6.11 % 6.01 % 5.82 % 5.96 % 5.45 % Investment securities (1)(2) 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.55 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 4.88 % 3.71 % 4.13 % 3.98 % 3.46 % Total interest-earning assets 5.77 % 5.64 % 5.49 % 5.60 % 5.14 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 1.86 % 1.67 % 1.51 % 1.11 % 0.83 % Money market deposits 3.81 % 3.58 % 2.94 % 2.21 % 1.52 % Savings deposits 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.58 % 0.73 % 1.03 % Certificates of deposit 4.06 % 3.68 % 3.27 % 2.35 % 1.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.88 % 2.56 % 2.16 % 1.60 % 1.28 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 5.61 % 5.57 % 5.66 % 5.26 % 4.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.23 % 2.96 % 2.48 % 2.02 % 1.52 % Cost of deposits 2.08 % 1.81 % 1.53 % 1.09 % 0.84 % Cost of funds 2.42 % 2.18 % 1.80 % 1.43 % 1.02 % Net interest margin (3) 3.53 % 3.63 % 3.82 % 4.27 % 4.19 % (1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Asset quality data 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans $ 10,831 $ 10,877 $ 7,717 $ 7,116 $ 6,882 Other real estate owned - - 5,792 5,792 5,792 Nonperforming assets $ 10,831 $ 10,877 $ 13,509 $ 12,908 $ 12,674 Allowance for credit losses $ 21,069 $ 21,693 $ 20,986 $ 20,591 $ 20,162 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.45 % 1.46 % 1.46 % Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ (68 ) $ (117 ) $ (16 ) $ 111 $ (8 ) Year-to-date (68 ) (31 ) 87 103 (8 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date (0.02 %) (0.03 %) 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % Year-to-date (0.02 %) 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.50 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 194.52 % 199.44 % 271.95 % 289.36 % 292.97 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.73 % Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Stockholders' equity $ 205,575 $ 205,681 $ 193,749 $ 197,227 $ 195,165 Less goodwill and other intangibles 42,740 42,998 43,103 43,368 39,171 Tangible common equity $ 162,835 $ 162,683 $ 150,646 $ 153,859 $ 155,994 Shares outstanding 8,067,144 8,095,252 8,092,576 8,088,793 8,088,793 Tangible book value per share $ 20.18 $ 20.10 $ 18.62 $ 19.02 $ 19.29 Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Average stockholders' equity $ 205,342 $ 197,208 $ 196,795 $ 196,183 $ 194,814 Less average goodwill and other intangibles 42,654 42,972 43,232 40,522 39,300 Average tangible common equity $ 162,688 $ 154,236 $ 153,563 $ 155,661 $ 155,514 Net income $ 4,167 $ 3,543 $ 3,836 $ 5,092 $ 4,897 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 10.30 % 9.11 % 9.91 % 13.12 % 12.77 % Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Net income $ 4,167 $ 3,543 $ 3,836 $ 5,092 $ 4,897 Add income taxes 769 709 703 986 989 Add (recovery of) provision for credit losses (136 ) 554 1,127 814 507 PTPP $ 4,800 $ 4,806 $ 5,666 $ 6,892 $ 6,393 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Average Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,476,543 $ 22,395 6.11 % $ 1,360,866 $ 18,275 5.45 % Investment securities (1)(2) 194,704 1,439 3.51 % 194,031 1,438 3.55 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 64,139 778 4.88 % 69,308 591 3.46 % Total interest-earning assets 1,735,386 24,612 5.77 % 1,624,205 20,304 5.14 % Noninterest-earning assets 87,298 89,158 Total assets $ 1,822,684 $ 1,713,363 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 211,009 $ 978 1.86 % $ 177,935 $ 364 0.83 % Money market deposits 298,479 2,827 3.81 % 208,408 783 1.52 % Savings deposits 201,080 290 0.58 % 315,049 804 1.03 % Certificates of deposit 333,871 3,371 4.06 % 246,151 1,039 1.71 % Short-term borrowings 144,357 1,993 5.55 % 56,459 653 4.69 % Other borrowings 11,840 184 6.25 % 12,038 155 5.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,200,636 9,643 3.23 % 1,016,040 3,798 1.52 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 400,209 491,649 Other liabilities 16,497 10,860 Stockholders' equity 205,342 194,814 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,822,684 $ 1,713,363 Net interest income $ 14,969 $ 16,506 Interest rate spread (4) 2.54 % 3.62 % Net interest margin (5) 3.53 % 4.19 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 144.54 % 159.86 % (1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $281 and $278 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,476,543 $ 22,395 6.11 % $ 1,454,688 $ 22,027 6.01 % Investment securities (1)(2) 194,704 1,439 3.51 % 193,289 1,455 3.52 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 64,139 778 4.88 % 64,989 608 3.71 % Total interest-earning assets 1,735,386 24,612 5.77 % 1,712,966 24,090 5.64 % Noninterest-earning assets 87,298 82,364 Total assets $ 1,822,684 $ 1,795,330 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 211,009 $ 978 1.86 % $ 222,517 $ 935 1.67 % Money market deposits 298,479 2,827 3.81 % 276,354 2,493 3.58 % Savings deposits 201,080 290 0.58 % 211,997 317 0.59 % Certificates of deposit 333,871 3,371 4.06 % 299,427 2,777 3.68 % Short-term borrowings 144,357 1,993 5.55 % 144,344 2,013 5.53 % Other borrowings 11,840 184 6.25 % 11,890 179 5.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,200,636 9,643 3.23 % 1,166,529 8,714 2.96 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 400,209 422,151 Other liabilities 16,497 9,442 Stockholders' equity 205,342 197,208 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,822,684 $ 1,795,330 Net interest income $ 14,969 $ 15,376 Interest rate spread (4) 2.54 % 2.68 % Net interest margin (5) 3.53 % 3.63 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 144.54 % 146.84 % (1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $281 and $282 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5 )Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.



