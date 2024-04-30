Luxe Laser Pittsburgh Announces a New Era of Tattoo Removal

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxe Laser Pittsburgh is excited to announce the grand opening of its innovative tattoo removal services featuring the Astanza Duality laser . Building on the momentum of a soft launch that captured the attention and support of the community, Luxe Laser Pittsburgh is ready to unveil its services to a wider audience. The grand opening promises not only to showcase the innovative technology and expertise behind Luxe Laser Pittsburgh, but also to offer attendees exclusive promotions and discounts on their tattoo removal packages.

Luxe Laser Pittsburgh cordially invites the community to its grand opening event, a day filled with excitement, education, and exclusive offers. Located in the heart of Pittsburgh, the Luxe Laser Pittsburgh team is eager to welcome residents to their studio, where they can learn more about the laser tattoo removal process, the technology used, and the personalized care each client receives.

"We're not just removing tattoos, we're helping people start new chapters in their lives," said Jessica Dancisin, owner of Luxe Laser Pittsburgh. "Our grand opening is an opportunity for us to share our passion and expertise with the community. We believe in providing a service that’s not only about aesthetic transformation but also about supporting individuals through their personal journeys of change."

Their facility prides itself on offering a comfortable and welcoming environment, where clients can discuss their goals and concerns with experienced laser professionals. Individuals curious about removing or altering their tattoos are encouraged to visit Luxe Laser Pittsburgh to get firsthand information and witness the laser removal process in action.

Luxe Laser Pittsburgh looks forward to welcoming community members, media representatives, and anyone interested in learning more about laser tattoo removal to their grand opening. Equipped with the latest in laser technology, their certified specialists are dedicated to offering personalized and effective treatment plans. Luxe Laser Pittsburgh believes in second chances and are committed to helping clients achieve their skin and aesthetic goals.

For more information about Luxe Laser Pittsburgh and their grand opening, contact them at 412-783-5297(LAZR) or visit their website at www.luxelaserpgh.com . You can stay up-to-date with their latest news and promotions by following them on Instagram and Facebook . You can visit Luxe Laser Pittsburgh in person by going to 716.5 Allegheny River Blvd., Verona, PA 15147.

