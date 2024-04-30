Changes in the management of groups’ Latvian subsidiaries

The board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to appoint Egija Smila as the country head for the group's Latvian subsidiaries for a period of three years, with the term of authority beginning on 1 May 2024.

The term of office of Andris Bišmeistars, the previous country head of the group's Latvian subsidiaries, ended on 31 March 2024 due to his resigning from the group.

Ivo Volkov

Chairman of the Management Board

AS Merko Ehitus

Phone: +372 650 1250

E-mail: ivo.volkov@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.



