Telia Lietuva annual information for the year 2023

On 26 April 2024, the Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘Telia Lietuva’ or ‘the Company’) Shareholders approved the Company's Annual and Sustainability Report, Financial Statements and Independent Auditor’s Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.



ENCL.

- Annual and Sustainability Report, Financial Statements and Independent Auditor’s Report for the year ended 31 December 2023



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

Attachment