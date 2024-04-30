MEDIAGENIX Scores Big with Four Industry Awards at NAB Show

MIAMI, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIAGENIX, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the media and entertainment industry, clinched an impressive four awards at NAB Show 2024. Ratings Artist and FAST Scheduling Artist seized the Product of the Year Award and Best of Show Award in their respective categories.



FAST Scheduling Artist delivers top-tier FAST channels with advanced automation. At the push of a button, it crafts comprehensive schedules with commercial ad breaks, promos, and branding for a seamless viewing experience.

Ratings Artist leverages the power of AI and Machine Learning to deliver pinpoint-accurate predictions for all content types, tailored to specific target demographics, and with an impressive 70% FTE enablement rate.

"We are thrilled by the industry's recognition of our suite of Augmented Intelligence solutions," remarked Ivan Verbesselt, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at MEDIAGENIX. "Profitably connecting content with audiences is a pivotal challenge in streaming, especially in the fast-paced world of FAST, where extreme automation is essential for economic viability."

About MEDIAGENIX

MEDIAGENIX is a global market leader in content life cycle solutions that maximize content value and audience engagement.

In this era of insatiable demand for multiplatform video content, business agility is the key to staying one step ahead of consumption. MEDIAGENIX makes this possible by helping media companies optimize their content strategies, content value management, and content scheduling so they can work smarter, better and faster.

MEDIAGENIX’s powerful SaaS platform lets global networks and streamers facilitate rapid deployment and increase monetization across FAST, VOD and other broadcast and digital video streaming media while improving operational efficiencies and cross-platform audience engagement. With MEDIAGENIX, media operators maximize their content ROI by streamlining their content supply chain and optimizing the content life cycle.

Nearly 200 media companies around the world already trust and rely on MEDIAGENIX, including TelevisaUnivision, AMC Networks, and A&E Networks.

MEDIAGENIX is headquartered Miami and Brussels, with additional global offices in Denver, Bangkok, London, Madrid, Skopje, Singapore, and Sydney.