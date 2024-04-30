Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document including the 2023 Annual Financial Report

Charenton-le-Pont, 30 April 2024

Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

including the 2023 Annual Financial Report

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces that it has filed its Universal Registration Document for the year 2023 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 30 April 2024.

This document includes, in particular, the following items:

- the 2023 annual financial report,

- the Board of Directors report on corporate governance, and

- the auditors' reports relating thereto.

The Universal Registration Document is made available under the conditions stipulated by the prevailing regulations. It can be consulted on the MBWS website (http://www.mbws.com/) under the heading "Regulatory Information" as well as on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available at the Company's head office :

10-12 avenue du Général de Gaulle - 94220 CHARENTON-LE-PONT.

Investor and shareholder relations contact

MBWS Group

Emilie Drexler

relations.actionnaires@mbws.com

Tel.: +33 1 43 91 62 21 Press contact

Image Sept

Claire Doligez - Laurent Poinsot

cdoligez@image7.fr – lpoinsot@image7.fr

Tel.: +33 1 53 70 74 70





About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

