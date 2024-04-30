Admiral Markets AS audited annual report 2023

Admirals witnesses a significant rise in active and new clients.

Number of new applications in the Group went up by 77% to 266,779 applications compared to 2022 and is up by 116% compared to 2021.

• Admiral Markets AS' net trading income was EUR 9.1 million (2022: EUR 44.3 million, 2021: EUR 20.5 million and 2020: EUR 47.1 million)

• EBITDA was EUR -6.9 million (2022: EUR 25.9 million, 2021: EUR 2.5 million and 2020: EUR 21.6 million)

• Number of active clients in the Admirals Group went up by 62% to 89,764 clients compared to 2022 and is up by 83% compared to 2021 (2022: 55,242, 2021: 49,080 and 2020: 48,341 active clients).

• Number of active accounts in the Group went up by 57% to 110,471 clients compared to 2022 and is up by 75% compared to 2021 (2022: 70,436, 2021: 63,231 and 2020: 62,854 active accounts).

Statement of Financial Position



(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Assets



Due from credit institutions 10,175 20,111 Due from investment companies 9,014 13,266 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6,353 7,933 Loans and receivables 37,274 34,634 Inventories 311 48 Other assets 970 2,230 Investments into subsidiaries 4,180 4,180 Tangible fixed assets 1,494 1,850 Right-of-use asset 2,221 2,684 Intangible fixed assets 2,943 3,095 Total assets 74,935 90,031





Liabilities



Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 217 214 Liabilities and prepayments 980 4,350 Subordinated debt securities 1,353 1,827 Lease liabilities 2,499 2,949 Total liabilities 5,049 9,340





Equity



Share capital 2,586 2,586 Statutory reserve capital 259 259 Retained earnings 67,041 77,846 Total equity 69,886 80,691 Total liabilities and equity 74,935 90,031





Statement of Comprehensive Income



(in thousands of euros) 2023 2022





Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 41,777 70,462 Brokerage fee income 1,668 1,880 Brokerage and commission fee expense -34,656 -28,832 Other trading activity related income 339 753 Net income from trading 9,128 44,263 Other income 877 528 Other expense 10 -10 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 1,044 698 Other income similar to interest 172 137 Interest expense -184 -210 Net gains on exchange rate changes -214 1,130 Net gains at fair value through profit or loss 61 -363 Personnel expenses -4,634 -4,828 Operating expenses -12,168 -14,826 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -1,259 -1,202 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -484 -483 Profit before income tax -7,651 24,834 Income tax -535 0 Profit for the reporting period -8,186 24,834 Comprehensive income for the reporting period -8,186 24,834 Basic and diluted earnings per share -20.26 61.47





The reports of Admiral Markets AS are available on the following website: https://www.admirals.group/admiral-markets-as-reports

About Admirals:



Admirals is one of the world's leading FinTech companies headquartered in Estonia. Admirals is a financial hub that makes personal finance transparent, convenient and accessible to everyone, everywhere, offering both beginners and experienced experts the opportunity to enter the global financial markets. Today, Admirals is one of the most international companies in Estonia, with physical offices in 18 countries around the world. Admirals is committed to building a strong global team in new regions of the world. Admirals' long-term mission is to enable financial freedom for 10 million people by 2030.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

ir@admira lmarkets.com

https://www.admirals.group/













