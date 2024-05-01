Notification regarding change in the composition of the Management Boards at AKROPOLIS Group, UAB subsidiary companies

As of 1 May 2024 the composition of the Management Board of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (the Issuer) subsidiary company Akropolis Real Estate B.V. (directly controlled by the Issuer) was changed. After the changes, the Management Board of the said company consists of Nerijus Maknevičius and Jurgita Šlekytė.



The Management Boards of the Issuer’s subsidiary companies (directly and indirectly controlled by the Issuer) which are Guarantors in respect of the Notes consist of: SIA „M257“ – Violeta Tvarijonienė (the chair), Nerijus Maknevičius and Kaspars Popens; SIA „Delta Property“ - Violeta Tvarijonienė (the chair), Nerijus Maknevičius and Sanita Krigere; Management Boards are not formed in OZO TURTAS, UAB, TAIKOS TURTAS, UAB and AIDO TURTAS UAB, the Director of the said subsidiaries is Violeta Tvarijonienė.





