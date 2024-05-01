Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 20 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
1 May 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 24 – 30 April 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|148,300
|326,625,228
|24 April 2024
|2,000
|2,308.27
|4,616,540
|25 April 2024
|3,500
|2,260.12
|7,910,420
|26 April 2024
|1,700
|2,322.07
|3,947,519
|29 April 2024
|1,700
|2,322.38
|3,948,046
|30 April 2024
|1,600
|2,304.17
|3,686,672
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|158,800
|350,734,425
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 219,088 B shares corresponding to 1.01 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 24 – 30 April 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
