RaceTrac Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week with Free Coffee Offer, Teachers in Select Districts to Win Prizes

Atlanta, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the school year comes to a close, RaceTrac is thanking educators with a free medium Crazy Good Coffee during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10. To redeem, educators and school staff simply show a valid faculty or staff ID at checkout. (Limit one redemption per transaction).

“Teachers are the backbone of every community, and we want to make sure they know it,” said Melanie Isbill, chief brand officer at RaceTrac. “As we approach the end of the 2024 school year, we encourage all school staff to visit their local RaceTrac for a well-deserved coffee break on us.”

To extend its impact and provide additional support for teachers at the community level, RaceTrac is also partnering with select school districts to give away thousands of dollars in prizes and fuel cards. Through this partnership, the school districts determine how to distribute the awards to deserving teachers. This year, RaceTrac partnered with Cobb County (GA), Dallas ISD (TX), Plano ISD (TX), Hillsborough County (FL) and Orange County (FL) school districts.

RaceTrac has been bringing this Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience to guests since 1934, and proudly operates under the mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable. Whether it’s a taquito for breakfast or frozen yogurt at 2 a.m., RaceTrac is a judgment-free zone. Its professional, friendly team members are here to welcome guests and ensure they have everything they need to refuel, recharge and get to their next destination.

Learn more about RaceTrac by visiting RaceTrac.com and stay connected on social via Instagram , TikTok , X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.

###