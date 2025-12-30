RaceTrac Mourns the Passing of Chairman Emeritus and Former CEO, Carl Bolch, Jr.

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carl Bolch, Jr., Chairman Emeritus of RaceTrac, Inc. passed away on December 26 at the age of 82. Bolch was the visionary leader who laid the long-term foundation of RaceTrac as a convenience store leader, and also a mentor, friend, and source of inspiration to many. Bolch leaves an indelible legacy that shaped not only his beloved company but the entire industry sector.



Bolch’s entrepreneurial spirit and strong work ethic inspired all he met throughout his life. Under his more than 50 years of visionary leadership, RaceTrac grew from 100 stores in two states to more than 500 stores in 10 states. Over 90 years after its founding by his father, Carl Bolch, Sr., RaceTrac has become the 22nd largest privately owned company in the United States, according to Forbes, and the third largest in the company’s home state of Georgia.

“While our sadness is beyond measure in sharing this news, I believe we ultimately find inspiration and contentment in the legacy our father and mentor has created,” said the Bolch Family. “For over half a century, our father not only helped to build one of the largest private companies in the U.S., but he provided a livelihood for thousands while forging a culture of innovation, lifelong learning, and humility.”



Bolch was a pioneer in the convenience retail industry, driving innovation and redefining convenience for millions of consumers. He remained humble from the beginning of his c-store journey through the end, staying connected to the in-store experience by continuing to work in and visit RaceTrac stores even while he moved into management roles and assumed his role as CEO.



As a past president of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA) and past board chair of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), Bolch’s ability to lead and inspire others in the industry has earned him many accolades, including the Distinguished Marketer award from SIGMA in 2003, Convenience Store Petroleum’s Retail Leader of the Year, and induction into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame in 2009. The company’s retail brands now include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States.



Bolch encouraged those he worked with to always consider the marketplace as a teacher. He leveraged market trends and guest and team member feedback to influence the company's direction. This mindset inspired him to champion innovation and convenience at RaceTrac, guiding the way for the c-store experience consumers see today.



Under Bolch's leadership, RaceTrac weathered the fuel crisis of the 1970s and a recession in the early 2000s. Additionally, he pioneered self-service fuel, vertically integrated RaceTrac’s fuel supply and distribution, and introduced pay-at-the-pump technology.



In addition to his professional accomplishments, Bolch sought to improve the lives of others while supporting worthwhile causes. For more than 25 years, he was a member of the Board of Directors of Camp Sunshine and the Atlanta Rotary Club. He was a member of the Florida and American Bar Associations and served on the Patient Council for The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

“Carl was a remarkable member of The Michael J. Fox Foundation community. He was a voice for patients and a force for progress in our work to end Parkinson’s,” says Debi Brooks, CEO and Co-Founder of The Michael J. Fox Foundation. “That kind of generous leadership — grounded in personal commitment and dedication — leaves a powerful legacy. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Bolch received his undergraduate degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and his Juris Doctor degree from Duke University’s School of Law.



To further legal studies, judicial independence, and legal reform, Bolch and his wife, Susan, founded the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke University School of Law and served on its board.

“Duke University lost a great ally and friend in Carl Bolch, Jr., but we will continue to carry on his legacy by serving as a leader in advancing our understanding of the judiciary and the rule of law that was a passion for Carl,” said Dean Kerry Abrams, Duke University School of Law. “Thanks to Carl’s generosity and vision, the Bolch Judicial Institute is a pillar in the efforts to protect, preserve, and strengthen these ideals here in the United States and around the world.”

Bolch retired as RaceTrac’s CEO in 2012, becoming executive chairman of the board until 2024. He then served as chairman emeritus until his passing. He is survived by his wife, five children and seven grandchildren (with one more on the way).

A private service will be held in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the Bolch family requests donations be made in his name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Any additional questions should be directed to RaceTrac’s communications team at media@racetrac.com.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

