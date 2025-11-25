RaceTrac Makes North Carolina Debut with New Store in Monroe

MONROE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac, one of the nation’s largest convenience retailers, will celebrate the grand opening of its first North Carolina store with a community event on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 4060 W. Highway 74 in Monroe. The celebration will include gift card giveaways, samples from popular brands like Pepsi and Takis, and a tuition donation to four students at South Piedmont Community College.

Festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., the first 100 guests lined up at the RaceTrac tent will each receive a $20 RaceTrac gift card that can be used outside at the pump or inside the store for made-in-store food, Swirl World frozen yogurt, and other convenience store favorites.

The new Monroe store, strategically positioned along the busy U.S. Route 74 corridor connecting to Charlotte, represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy and follows recent new market entries into Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina. This expansion brings RaceTrac’s signature “Whatever Gets You Going” convenience experience to North Carolina residents for the first time and adds approximately 30 new jobs to the Monroe community.

For more than 90 years, RaceTrac has operated under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. An integral part of the daily routines of millions across the Southeast, RaceTrac locations serve as one-stop shops for quality and convenience on the go.

Inside, guests will find a wide variety of made-in-store food and beverage options. These include grab and go hot pizza, chicken tenders, sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit cups and a Swirl World frozen yogurt bar with a wide array of toppings. Coffee lovers can choose from six blends of RaceTrac’s “Crazy Good Coffee” with all the fixings.

A spacious, well-lit front court offers guests a variety of competitively priced fuel options. The new location also serves professional drivers and construction vehicles with a spacious rear canopy, including lanes of high-flow diesel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) options at the pump.



About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com.

