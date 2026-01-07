RaceTrac Partners with ONRAMP to Fight Fraud and Improve Payment Experience at the Pump

Atlanta, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac, one of the nation’s largest convenience retailers, announced today an agreement with ONRAMP, a leading provider of innovative payment processing solutions, aimed at providing professional drivers with enhanced security and convenience when purchasing fuel. The partnership will offer secure, seamless and efficient payment experiences at all RaceTrac travel centers and RaceWay high-flow diesel stores.

“Our integration of ONRAMP’s payment solutions is the latest in RaceTrac’s commitment to making the lives of our professional drivers simpler,” said Nick LaFalce, Senior Marketing Manager, Fuel Programs and Partnerships for RaceTrac. “This upgrade gives drivers the peace of mind they need to get back out on the road with confidence.”

In addition to ONRAMP’s cardless payment system, designed to eliminate fraud in fuel payments, this partnership will provide professional truck drivers with extra value when stopping to fuel up at RaceTrac. Through ONRAMP, users can enjoy payment features such as cardless transactions, loyalty rewards and convenient account management and support.

“We’re rapidly scaling ONRAMP’s diesel fuel solution, bringing our industry-leading cardless payment experience to more truck stops and convenience stores nationwide,” said Michael Morris, CEO of ONRAMP. “This new partnership adds even more locations where drivers can pay seamlessly at the pump — no cards, no hassle — regardless of their route. We’re especially proud to partner with RaceTrac, a brand known for putting truck drivers first and delivering the kind of experience that aligns perfectly with our mission.”

RaceTrac and RaceWay locations are known for their spacious fueling lanes, well-lit parking lots and convenience stores stocked with all the daily essentials a professional driver may need to refuel and recharge. ONRAMP users wanting to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app for exclusive professional driver perks.

Learn more about RaceTrac by visiting RaceTrac.com and racewaystores.com , and explore our growing high-flow diesel network .

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com .

About ONRAMP

ONRAMP is building modern payments infrastructure for the transportation industry and operates a nationwide, fully-integrated digital payments network at truck stops in the United States. Its payment processing solutions enable secure, efficient transactions for carriers and logistics companies, lowering costs and eliminating fraud.





