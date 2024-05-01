Bitfarms Provides April 2024 Production and Operations Update

- Earns 269 BTC in April 2024 -

- Improves corporate energy efficiency 9% to 31 w/TH -

- Tracking to 21 EH/s and 21 w/TH in 2024 with transformative fleet upgrade -

- Expects VAT refund from Canada of US $23.7M -



This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated March 8, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 10, 2023.

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ/ TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, provides its monthly production report and update on its fleet upgrade and expansion.

Fleet Upgrade Review

With miner installations underway at Paso Pe and full site energization scheduled in May, the Company’s transformative fleet upgrade and expansion plan is on schedule to deliver 21 EH/s and 21 w/TH in 2024.

Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer said, “In April, we fully upgraded two farms in Québec with Bitmain T21 miners, improving energy efficiency by 51% at those farms and 9% on a company-wide basis. Our miner upgrades are progressing at a rapid pace, with Bunker and Cowansville scheduled to be completed in May and Leger in June. The Paso Pe energization is anticipated to contribute approximately 2 EH/s at 23 w/TH. With these deployments, we expect to reach approximately 10 EH/s and 28 w/TH in May and remain on schedule to reach our mid-year target of 12 EH/s and 25 w/TH in Q2 2024.”

In addition, in April, Bitfarms achieved a favourable outcome in Québec’s VAT treatment, securing a $23.7 million tax refund and reducing Canadian electricity costs and capital expenditures by 15% with the recovery of future VAT paid in the normal course of business. This decision provides both a near-term source of cash and a long-term reduction in operating and capital costs.

Mining Review

April mining operations generated 269 BTC compared to 286 BTC in March. This reflects the effect of the BTC Halving that occurred on April 19, 2024, a 5.9% increase in network difficulty compared to March, and turbine maintenance in Argentina, which temporarily lowered available capacity at Rio Cuarto from 54 MW to 21 MW.

Key Performance Indicators April 2024 March 2024 April 2023 Total BTC earned 269 286 379 Month End Operating EH/s 7.0 6.5 5.0 BTC/Avg. EH/s 44 50 81 Average Operating EH/s 6.1 5.7 4.7 Operating Capacity (MW) 240 240 196 Hydropower (MW) 186 186 178 Watts/Terahash Efficiency (w/TH) 31 34 39 BTC Sold 245 284 349

April 2024 Select Operating Highlights

7.0 EH/s online at April 30, 2024, up 40% Year-over-year (Y/Y) and 8% from March 31, 2024.

6.1 EH/s average online, up 7% from the previous month.

44 BTC/average EH/s, down 12% from the previous month.

269 BTC earned, 6% lower than the previous month and 29% lower Y/Y.

9.0 BTC earned daily on average, equal to ~$551,700 per day based on a BTC price of $61,300 at April 30, 2024.

In Québec, At The Bunker, installed 2,200 T21s. At Garlock, installed 3,168 T21s. At Farnham, installed 1,710 T21s and 100 M53S+ hydro miners.

In Paraguay, At Paso Pe: Installed 2,880 Bitmain T21 miners. Installed 560 M53S+ Hydro Miners. At Yguazu, started construction of the facility.

At Rio Cuarto, Argentina, one of the turbines was down for corrective maintenance for approximately 20 days resulting in reduced power availability from 54MW to 21 MW during this period.

In Washington state, installed approximately 300 T21s.

Bitfarms’ BTC Monthly Production

Month BTC Earned 2024 BTC Earned 2023 January 357 486 February 300 387 March 286 424 April 269 379 YTD Totals 1,212 1,676

April 2024 Financial Update

Sold 245 of the 269 BTC earned as part of the Company’s regular treasury management process for total proceeds of $16.1 million.

BTC held in treasury increased to 830 BTC, representing $50.9 million based on a BTC price of $61,300 at April 30, 2024.

Increased Synthetic HODL™ by 85 long-dated BTC call options to 170 long-dated BTC call options at April 30, 2024.

Received confirmation from the Canadian tax authorities that US$23.7 million VAT, plus interest, will be refunded and the company will not be restricted from recovering VAT refunds going forward.

Upcoming Conferences and Events

May 9-10: Bitcoin Asia, Hong Kong

May 14-15: 19 th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference, New York City

Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference, New York City May 15: Digital Blockchain Summit, Washington DC

May 22-23: B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, Beverly Hills, CA

About Bitfarms Ltd

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin mining company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 11 operating Bitcoin mining facilities and two under development situated in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered predominantly by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Glossary of Terms

BTC or BTC/day = Bitcoin or Bitcoin per day

EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second

MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour

PH or PH/s = Petahash or petahash per second

TH or TH/s = Terahash or terahash per second

w/TH = Watts/Terahash efficiency (includes cost of powering supplementary equipment)

Synthetic HODL™ = the use of instruments that create BTC equivalent exposure



