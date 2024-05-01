CD70 Antibodies CD70 Targeting Therapies Clinical Trials Market Opportunity Insight

Delhi, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CD70 Targeting Therapies Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2024 Report Highlights:

The cell surface protein CD70 has attracted a lot of interest in the field of oncology as a possible target for cancer treatment. Its many roles in both the regular physiological processes and development of cancer make it a desirable target for drug development. Numerous strategies have been employed over time to target and interfere with the functions of CD70, exhibiting positive therapeutic results and the possibility of receiving regulatory approval, proving the strategy’s viability from a clinical and commercial standpoint.

CD70, also known as CD27LG or TNFSF7, is a member of the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily. Its primary physiological role is to activate T cells though binding to its receptor CD27, thereby modulating immune response. CD70-CD27 interaction is crucial for T cell activation, proliferation and differential, contributing to immune surveillance and host defense mechanisms.

In cancer, CD70 expression is aberrantly upregulated in various malignancies, including lymphomas, leukemias, ovarian cancer, renal cell cancer and other solid tumors. Its overexpression is associated with tumor progression, immune evasion and poor prognosis. CD70 promotes tumor cell survival, proliferation, and metastasis, while suppressive antitumor immune responses. Hence, targeting CD70 holds promise for disrupting mechanism that promote tumor and enhancing immunity against tumors.

Several approaches have been employed to target CD70 in cancer therapy. Monoclonal antibodies against CD70, such as cusatuzumab (argenx, OncoVerity), aim to block its interaction with CD27, inhibiting tumor growth and promoting immune-mediated tumor clearance. Additionally, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) like SGN-CD70 that deliver cytotoxic payloads selectively to CD70-expressing cancer cells with minimal toxicity have been developed too. While monoclonal antibodies have demonstrated greater efficacy than ADCs, ongoing research endeavors seek to emulate the triumph of CD70-targeted ADCs as noted for alternative ADCs. Additionally, a few companies, such as Nkarta, are considering employing natural killer (NK) cells in cell therapies as another possible strategy.

Among the various approaches, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy has emerged as a dominant strategy for targeting CD70-positive tumors. CAR-T cells engineered to recognize CD70 effectively infiltrate and eradicate cancer cells while sparing normal tissues. The precision and potency of CAR-T cell therapy make it a compelling option for refractory or relapsed cancers expressing CD70.

Many clinical trials, the bulk of which is in the early stages, are assessing the effectiveness and safety of CD70-targeted therapies for various cancer types. As previously stated, CD70-directed CAR-T cell therapies are now leading clinical trials; however, monoclonal antibodies and NK cell therapies are also undergoing extensive clinical assessment.

The US FDA has granted certain candidates special designations to expedite their clinical development and registration, acknowledging their therapeutic promise based on early clinical findings from these trials. For example, Allogene Therapeutics announced in March 2022 that it had received the Fast Track Designation for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma with its allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy, ALLO-316. In September 2022, CRISPR Therapeutics annoyed that the FDA had awarded the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation approved to its investigational CAR-T therapy, CTX130, for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphomas.

With a burgeoning biopharmaceutical industry and a strong emphasis on innovative oncology therapies, China has emerged as a frontrunner in the development of CD70-targeted therapies. Domestic companies, hospitals, and academic institutions, are actively engaged in the preclinical and clinical development of CD70-targeting agents, majorly cell therapies, leveraging their expertise in cellular immunotherapy and biologics manufacturing. Notable players include Yake Biotechnology, UTC Therapeutics, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Changhai Hospital, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Zhejiang University and Fudan University.

The favorable clinical data and regulatory support for CD70-targeted therapies position this target as a commercially promising opportunity for drug development. With the potential to address unmet needs tin various cancer types, CD70-targeted therapies hold significant potential for future commercial success. However, further clinical validation and regulatory approvals will be crucial in translating this scientific progress into tangible therapeutic options for patients.

As the understanding of the role of CD70 in cancer biology continues to evolve, and clinical trials progress, CD70 is poised to become an essential target in the cancer therapy landscape, offering hope for improved patient outcomes and potential commercial success for companies pioneering these innovative treatments.



