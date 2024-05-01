Bionano to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2024

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the first quarter 2024 and to highlight recent corporate progress.
Conference Call & Webcast Details
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 8th, 2024
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Participant Dial-In:
|Toll Free: 1-833-630-1956
International: 1-412-317-1837
|Webcast Link:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5z343pph/
Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.
CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com
Investor Relations:
David Holmes
Gilmartin Group
+1 (858) 888-7625
IR@bionano.com