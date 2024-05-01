Treasure Global to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on May 14, 2024

Hosts conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2024

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL,” “Treasure Global” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on March 31, 2024, after market close on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast the next morning, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of TGL.

Event: Treasure Global Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-704-4453 (Toll Free) or +1-201-389-0920 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1669648&tp_key=b0fb47ffb6



For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through May 29, 2024, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13746474. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on TGL’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.treasureglobal.co/ .

About Treasure Global Inc:

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital food and beverage management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in Southeast Asia for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of March 19, 2024, ZCITY boasts over 2,695,549 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. It is important to carefully consider statements containing these words as they discuss future expectations and plans, projecting future results of operations or financial conditions or presenting other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; they are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. As forward-looking statements cannot be predicted or quantified, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

