Environics Analytics Brings LiveRamp Technology to Canada – Accelerating Data Collaboration, Audience Targeting, and Cross-Channel Measurement for Brands, Publishers, and Agencies

TORONTO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announces a partnership with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform.



Under the terms of this partnership, EA will be the sole provider of LiveRamp’s suite of products and services in Canada. The addition of LiveRamp’s platform to EA’s existing data, analytics and clean room capabilities enable businesses to successfully navigate today’s challenging marketing environment. The combined solution extends the value of organizations’ first-party data, improving connectivity across the media ecosystem and, most importantly, ensuring accurate measurement of the impact of advertising spend without relying on third-party cookies. EA will manage all products and services within its comprehensive ISO 31700-1 (Privacy by Design) Certified data and governance framework.

Businesses are investing a lot in data, analytics, and AI. Still, the number one C-Suite ask is, “Where are we seeing the return on investment?” In answer, the EA and LiveRamp partnership addresses four imperatives:

1. Data Collaboration: Brands need to leverage their first-party data for maximum customer insights and combine their data with first-party data of industry partners, platforms, and publishers. LiveRamp’s cloud-first platform powers next-generation data collaboration across the widest range of use cases–within organizations, between brands, and across a global network of premier partners. With connectivity to global and Canadian-specific platforms, clients can safely activate their data and enrich their audiences. LiveRamp’s platform, combined with the data, analytics layers and governance processes that EA has already built, results in the safest and most rigorous data blending available in Canada.

Integration with the LiveRamp Clean Room, powered by Habu, takes EA’s capabilities to the next level. Agencies and brands can now access LiveRamp’s interoperable platform for data collaboration and measurement across all clouds, programmatic and media channels, and walled gardens including Amazon, Google, and Facebook. LiveRamp also connects data seamlessly across clouds, warehouses, and clean rooms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Snowflake, Azure, and Databricks. EA also offers connectivity to Optable.

2. Identity Resolution: Understanding, reaching, and engaging customers has to happen across all channels (online and off), across multiple screens, in the open web, and within the walled gardens. To do that, marketers need a post-cookie identity resolution engine that is constantly in line with the changing Canadian privacy landscape. Combining EA’s processes guided by its ISO Privacy by Design certification with LiveRamp’s identity technology, the consolidation of client data from various internal sources into a person-based, stable pseudonymous identifier creates a single client identity graph. This can be done locally or in the cloud depending on the data owner’s governance policies. This allows organizations to break down internal data silos and fully leverage their first-party data. LiveRamp’s durable, privacy-centric identifier, RampID, can also be used to connect to the digital ecosystem for improved campaign targeting, activation and measurement without relying on dying signals like third-party cookies. The EA/LiveRamp solution takes advantage of both companies’ long-standing leadership in consumer privacy and data ethics, as well as EA’s privacy and governance framework, to align with privacy-centric best practices in Canada.

3. Best Analytics Methods: Evaluating, cleaning, and enhancing messy data often slows down internal and external collaboration and activation projects. For over 20 years, EA’s data scientists have been cleaning and optimizing customer data. The workflows, algorithms and reports used by hundreds of clients will now be accessible with the vast array of analytical tools and reports LiveRamp has built for users worldwide. And EA’s widely used third-party databases will be available to enhance the first-party data in the platform.

4. Addressability at Scale: The largest possible pool of audience IDs is essential to activate against the largest addressable audience and reliably measure outcomes across screens. The LiveRamp Authenticated Traffic Solution – free to publishers and easy to integrate – will rapidly increase addressable audiences for Canada. The Authenticated Traffic Solution provides a privacy-centric, personal data authentication solution built to align with evolving global privacy regulations. Ideally suited for Canada, the Authenticated Traffic Solution embodies the principles that are the foundation of Canada’s new draft legislation, some new provincial laws and adheres to the standards Canadians expect. The Authenticated Traffic Solution establishes scaled identity for addressable audiences without third-party cookies through trusted, transparent first-party authentications with consumers. By authenticating their inventory, publishers can offer better targeting and results for brands while increasing inventory recognition and improving yield. The Authenticated Traffic Solution is interoperable with other high-quality identifiers such as UnifiedID2.0. and Google PAIR.

“LiveRamp’s products and services are the perfect complement to EA’s existing data, analytics, and marketing collaboration services in Canada,” says Jan Kestle, President of Environics Analytics. “In this small market, we have built our business based on partnerships – rather than trying to do it all ourselves. I value all of them, and I am thrilled to work with LiveRamp technologies, know-how, and team members. Together we will transform the insights to activation to measurement ecosystem in Canada.”

Vihan Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer of LiveRamp, adds, “We are thrilled to launch our robust new partnership with Environics Analytics for companies engaging with consumers in Canada. With a shared vision of the power of data collaboration, we will help clients transform how they connect, analyze, activate, and measure data in the privacy-forward ecosystem. The combination of LiveRamp’s identity technology, flexible solutions, and premier partner ecosystem, paired with EA’s deep Canadian expertise, will arm clients with an unmatched set of future-facing capabilities that drive their business forward.”

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning, execution and measurement, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making.

Learn more at environicsanalytics.com

