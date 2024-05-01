Calian Secures Contract Valued up to $90M for IT and Software Development Services with General Dynamics Mission Systems– Canada to Support Canadian Army

OTTAWA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, has been awarded a major new contract valued at up to $90 million. This agreement with General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada (GDMS-C) will enhance the Canadian Army's capabilities through advanced land command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. The six-year contract encompasses IT and software development services, marking a significant commitment to Canada's defence infrastructure.



Calian will provide IT and a variety of technical software services—reinforcing our relationship with General Dynamics and the Department of National Defence (DND). GDMS-C provides C4ISR systems, which offer the Canadian Army an improved ability to protect the communications and information systems it depends on while continuing to develop technologies that generate economic impact for Canada.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with GDMS-C in support of the Canadian Army,” says Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian. “Calian continues to invest in leading-edge technologies and expertise that will support these critical systems when they cannot afford to fail. It also reinforces our commitment to the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). From their training to operational readiness, Calian is in their corner.”

Calian previously partnered with GDMS-C in support of C4ISR systems with a five-year contract from 2019-2024. This new contract represents the continuation of this relationship, bolstering the strong growth of Calian’s IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) division, while reinforcing Calian’s strategic relationship with DND.

“For over 40 years, Calian has delivered confidence to military customers,” says Michael Tremblay, ITCS President, Calian. “Our team keeps a forward focus to anticipate their evolving needs and remains at the forefront of this critical technology. We're proud to continue to support Canadian soldiers both at home and abroad.”

Calian will continue to support the economic development requirements of Government of Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) and Indigenous Participation Plan (IPP) programs as a subcontractor to GDMS-C for the Land C4ISR program.

Calian has a long history of providing services and solutions for a wide range of defence and space programs, from health services to military training to satellite engineering. Learn more about Calian IT and Cyber Solutions.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

