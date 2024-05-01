Johnny Rockets Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month with Friendly Freebie

Give a Shake, Get a Shake and a Smile at Family Favorite, All-American Chain

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets , the timeless, all-American chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is proud to announce its annual Mental Health Awareness Month initiative, aimed at brightening fans’ days across the nation. This mental health awareness month (May), guests who send a free shake to their friend or loved one will also get one classic Johnny Rockets shake of their choice FREE!

Through the month of May at JohnnyRockets.com/shareasmile customers will be able to share a free iconic Johnny Rockets shake with friends near and far. Since 1986, Johnny Rockets has been serving its famous hand-spun shakes, made with real ice cream available in a variety of classic flavors, including Hershey’s Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla. With a motto of burgers, shakes, fries, and fun, the chain prides itself on putting smiles on its fans’ faces with an upbeat dining environment and one-of-a-kind dining experience.

“In recent years, our brand has doubled down on its commitment to supporting something so integral to our ethos – spreading smiles and happiness,” said Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We love sharing the feeling of that first sip of a shake – pure delight! We hope that our customers take advantage of this sweet offering and send to friends and family everywhere.”



For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

**Full offer details can be found at JohnnyRockets.com/shareasmile

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 250 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .