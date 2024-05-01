Hawkins, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on May 15, 2024

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 after the market closes on May 15, 2024 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 59 facilities in 26 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 950 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.



