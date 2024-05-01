Versaterm Acquires Mindbase to Enhance Its First Responder Mental Health and Wellness Offerings

OTTAWA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, announced today its acquisition of Mindbase, a data-driven mental health and wellness platform provider. By adding Mindbase’s confidential and secure solution to its purpose-built public safety ecosystem, Versaterm enables more ways for proactive engagement and real-time insights needed by peer support teams to foster agency-defining wellness programs.



Built by former first responders, clinicians, and public safety software professionals with a mission to end the mental health crisis within public safety, Mindbase offers a proactive and multifaceted approach to cultivating cultural health within first responder agencies. The solution empowers leaders to proactively detect personnel needs while preserving confidentiality by leveraging real-time data from CAD, RMS, and operational data from various systems. First responders can access personalized learning content and mental health and fitness tracking through a single always-on application. A structured support network enables personnel to connect with their trusted peers and access clinically backed resources, agency-specific resources, national crisis helplines, and more.

“Versaterm and Mindbase share a common mission of bringing people, knowledge, and intelligent technology together to support first responders’ resilience as they protect the safety of their communities,” said Warren Loomis, President and CEO of Versaterm. “Incorporating Mindbase into our end-to-end ecosystem enhances our ability to deliver a more holistic approach to mental health and wellness and create new possibilities for future product innovation.”

With this acquisition, Versaterm reinforces its commitment to empowering public safety agencies with a more capable and integrated ecosystem. Mindbase complements Versaterm’s current health and wellness solutions for early identification, which facilitate pre-emptive intervention if personnel exhibit out-of-standard behaviors or are involved in a traumatic incident. Now, agency leaders can select the right-fit solution to create tailored mental health and wellness care.

“First responders have one of the most emotionally demanding jobs in public service,” said Corey Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Mindbase. “We developed Mindbase with the aim of applying the latest technologies to support individuals who may be struggling with on-the-job stress. As part of Versaterm, we can offer peer support leaders more resources and actionable data to elevate their wellness programs. Together, our solutions will continue to foster healthier and more resilient work environments for mission-critical teams.”

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn , or X, formerly Twitter .

About Mindbase

Mindbase is 100% focused on supporting the mental health of all first responders and has created a technology platform to analyze and understand potential traumatic events, enabling peer support teams to take a more proactive approach to wellness. Coupled with a wellness app with purpose-built and clinically backed content, the Mindbase Platform creates a tool for agencies to monitor the mental well-being of their agency more proactively and ultimately provide the care and support first responders deserve. To learn more, visit www.getmindbase.com .

