IBN Selected Official Media Partner of Podfest Asia

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), a pioneer in corporate communications and content distribution, is thrilled to announce it has been selected by Cutting Edge Events ("CEE"), the parent company of PODFEST, to be the official media partner for Podfest Asia scheduled for May 8, 2024. The in-person podcasting conference will take place at KMC | One Ayala Coworking and Virtual Office Space, situated at EDSA corner, Ayala Ave, Makati, 1226 Metro Manila, Philippines. This one-of-kind summit marks a collaborative effort between PODFEST, Podcast Network Asia, and MGS Global Group.

PODFEST, renowned as the longest-running annual podcasting conference in the world, is now bringing its unique blend of educational opportunities, cutting-edge technological know-how, and networking platform to Asia. As the Official Media Sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to enhance the visibility of the summit across a range of highly respected digital channels. IBN's expansive coverage extends to over 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and International Business Times, as well as 60+ IBN brands collectively reaching over 2 million likes, followers, and subscribers.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, expressed, "We are privileged to collaborate with PODFEST to help expand their unique offerings into the rapidly growing Asian markets. At IBN, we aim to replicate the success we've achieved together in other markets, driving increased viewership and raising awareness about the summit in Manila."

Chris Krimitsos, founder of Cutting Edge Events, added, "IBN's highly professional and knowledgeable team has been instrumental in developing and implementing PODFEST's communications strategies over the years. We are excited that our ongoing collaboration is extending into Asia's incredibly innovative and diverse markets. We anticipate continuing our partnership in the years ahead."

With a successful history of hosting informative and essential podcast-centric summits and conferences since 2013, Cutting Edge Events is perfectly positioned to discern prevailing trends in the ecosystem, foster future growth, and offer educational expertise in the space. PODFEST ASIA presents a unique opportunity to engage with podcast enthusiasts, glean insights from industry experts, discover the latest trends, and explore potential synergies with seasoned podcasters and newcomers alike.

For more information on the summit, please visit: www.PodfestAsia.com

