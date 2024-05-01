Redwood Logistics and American Tire Distributors to Display 4PL Orchestration at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium

–Redwood’s 4PL strategy enables American Tire Distributors to uncover hidden savings and improve supply chain resiliency–

CHICAGO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, is excited to sponsor the 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium in Orlando, Florida May 6–8, 2024. Redwood will be showcasing customer stories including American Tire Distributors (ATD), one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market, and highlighting logistics execution and supply chain technology orchestration though a modern 4PL strategy.

On May 6, 2024, Gartner Symposium attendees are invited to Stage 2 on the expo floor at 1:10 P.M. EDT to explore how ATD has boosted its supply chain efficiency and visibility through Redwood's Modern 4PL services. This session will delve into ATD’s strategies for centralizing freight decisions and their partnership with Redwood, highlighting the benefits of consolidation, automation, and refined LTL procurement strategies.

"We make integration easy for our customers. Our modern 4PL strategy provides supply chain solution orchestration, powered by our integration platform, to mix and match various supply chain services, partners and technologies that best meet each customer’s unique needs,” said Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer of Redwood Logistics. " This allows for a faster speed to value to the shipper as they orchestrate their entire supply chain, leading to measurable enhancements and setting the stage for future innovations."

Key highlights of ATD and Redwood’s partnership include:

Rapid Time-to-Value: Implemented a new Transportation Management System (TMS) and achieved go-live within just 6 weeks.

Seamless Procurement Integration to Carrier Network: Established a fully connected procurement and carrier network strategy with fully automated processes.

Significant Cost Reduction: Achieved 37% reduction in Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) costs.



"We're committed to providing our customers with not just a service, but a partnership that drives value and growth in all areas of their business," added Eric Rempel. "Our session with ATD will showcase exactly how this modern 4PL approach translates into tangible, competitive advantages."

Redwood's modern 4PL strategy contributed to the company being named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for 4PLs . Symposium attendees are encouraged to visit the Redwood booth, number 202, and take Redwood’s logistics health assessment with Redwood's experts to unlock value across your logistics strategy.

Additional Resources:

Download the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for 4PLs by clicking here.

Schedule your personalized logistics health assessment by clicking here and be entered to win a Fitbit to track your own health!

Watch Redwood’s LinkedIn LIVE on May 2nd at 3PM EST to hear from Redwood CIO Eric Rempel discussing Supply Chain Orchestration with ATD’s Sr. VP of Transportation, Kevin White. Reserve your spot by clicking here.



About Redwood

Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 115 distribution centers serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery, and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 4,500 associates across its distribution center network.

In 2024, the company has been recognized as: an Environment+Energy Leader Award recipient; a Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service recipient; and a multi-award recipient of The American Business Awards®, including a Gold Stevie® Award recipient in the Company of the Year - Automotive & Transport Equipment – Large category and a Silver Stevie® Award recipient in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution category.

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com