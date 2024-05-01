WAKE RADIOLOGY TEAM RALLIES TO SUPPORT TRIANGLE RACE FOR THE CURE

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare, the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle, announced today it is once again sponsoring the Susan G. Komen® Triangle Race for the Cure. The event raises money for breast cancer research and patients, and will be held on Saturday, May 4, at Boxyard RTP in Research Triangle Park.

This year, more than 50 members of the Wake Radiology team will participate in the 5K race, two of whom are breast cancer survivors. Since the event falls on Star Wars Day, the team cleverly leveraged the popular pun, “May the fourth be with you,” and named itself the Mammdalorians. The Mammdalorians are the third largest team registered for the event.

“Every year, we love to see the community come together to support life-saving breast cancer research and raise critical funds for the care of patients fighting the disease,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, president and managing partner, Wake Radiology. “We’re proud that since we started participating more than 10 years ago, we’ve raised $124,425 and signed up countless patients for our 3D mammograms. 3D mammography offers greater visualization of breast tissue than traditional 2D screening exams, improving the accuracy of early detection when cancer is most treatable.”

As an official sponsor, Wake Radiology will have a tent where team members will help people schedule their annual mammograms. As an added incentive, race participants and spectators can enter to win four on-site giveaways. The Trendy Basket features a lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag and $100 gift card, the Sporty Basket includes a pink pickleball set and $100 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, and the Food Basket contains Angus Barn steak sauce, seasoning and a $100 gift card. Breast cancer survivors are exclusively invited to enter to win the Spa Basket with a $200 Umstead Spa gift card, Umstead body polish, candle and bubble bath.

This year in North Carolina, an estimated 11,190 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 1,450 will die of the disease. To ensure these women and their families do not face their battles alone, donations to the Komen organization on behalf of team Mammdalorians can be made at:

www.info-komen.org/goto/Mammdalorians .

About Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. Since then, Wake Radiology UNC REX has expanded to include more than 50 subspecialty radiologists at more than a dozen locations in Wake County and throughout the greater Triangle. We offer 3D mammography at multiple locations throughout the communities we serve. Wake Radiology UNC REX has been first to introduce numerous methods of imaging, including AI technology, and subspecialized radiology to Wake County. To learn more, visit WakeRad.com .

About Susan G. Komen

In 1980, Nancy G. Brinker promised her dying sister, Susan, that she would do everything in her power to end breast cancer forever. In 1982, that promise became the Susan G. Komen® organization and the beginning of a global movement. What was started with $200 and a shoebox full of potential donor names has now grown into the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer. To date, we’ve invested nearly $3.6 billion in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries. Our efforts helped reduce deaths from breast cancer by 43% since 1989 and we won’t stop until our promise is fulfilled.

Attachments