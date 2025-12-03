Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex Announces the Retirement of Body Imaging Radiologist Dr. Imre Gaal Jr.

Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex, the largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle, today announced the retirement of distinguished Body Imaging Radiologist Imre Gaal Jr., MD after 25 years of leadership and service.

Throughout his tenure, Dr. Gaal was instrumental in growing Wake Radiology through his forward-thinking business acumen, his contributions to the training and development of radiologic technologists, and his steadfast commitment to superior patient care. His excellence is reflected in part by his academic training, which included studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, from which he obtained a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. This was followed by Dartmouth Medical School and then Duke University for a residency in diagnostic radiology.

"Dr. Gaal’s knowledge and clinical decision-making have been superbly valuable for the care of our community. He has proven time and again to be a trusted consultant for complex body imaging, never hesitating to stop during a busy schedule to review a study," said Russell Wilson, MD, Wake Radiology Musculoskeletal Radiologist. "Beyond his clinical impact, he sets a powerful example for his younger colleagues, demonstrating the ideal balance between commitment to medical practice and the love of his family. I am grateful for his partnership."

Following his radiology residency, Dr. Gaal served in the Air Force at David Grant Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California, where he was an Attending Radiologist and Associate Director of the Technologist Training Program. While there, he trained radiology residents in GI imaging and numerous radiologic technologists. He continued his love of teaching throughout his career, training a generation of technologists at Wake Radiology and WakeMed.

While in the Air Force, Dr. Gaal was also involved with the deployment of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) when it was in its infancy worldwide. He was also deeply involved with telemedicine at a time when the Department of Defense was heavily investing in the concept. Finally, he completed a formal body imaging fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco before joining Wake Radiology in September 2000.

Dr. Gaal has consistently shown a passion for radiology and its role in advancing healthcare, as evidenced by his professional dedication to lifelong learning. He attended the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting for 26 consecutive years and was also a regular attendant at the European Congress of Radiology in Vienna. He continued to adopt new advanced imaging techniques throughout his career, including Prostate and Rectal MR and Cardiovascular CT and MR.

A key driver of success at Wake Radiology, Dr. Gaal applied his knowledge of IT systems to a complex, interconnected medical environment, ultimately influencing the growth trajectory for the practice. He led the introduction of Multi-Detector CT technology at Wake Radiology in the early 2000s, attending the seminal Stanford meetings and writing articles that introduced the referring community to the technology and its applications. This was followed by the introduction of Dual Source CT cardiovascular applications at WakeMed in the mid-2010s.

"Dr. Imre Gaal Jr. exemplifies Wake Radiology’s commitment to clinical excellence and patient-first care," said Dr. Brent Townsend, President and Managing Partner, Wake Radiology. "His quarter century of dedicated service has not only shaped our practice but has also contributed to the positive experience of our patients."

Beyond patient care, Dr. Gaal is appreciated by his colleagues for his consistently calm demeanor, love of jazz, and helpful tips on travel. His passions also include trekking, photography, film and theater. The entire practice wishes him a long, healthy, and happy retirement.





About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex has set the standard for medical imaging excellence and innovation since 1953. Physician-owned and led, our results-driven team of sub-specialized radiologists delivers an unparalleled patient experience rooted in accessible, compassionate and actionable care. As the Triangle’s first and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology relies on world-class technology to deliver faster and more accurate imaging services, allowing physicians to elevate patient care and help our communities thrive. Specialties include MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Bone Density and Mammography across 13 area locations. Learn more at WakeRad.com