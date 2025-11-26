Wake Radiology Moves its Chapel Hill Office to the Timberlyne Neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex, the largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle, today announced plans to move its Chapel Hill office from its current location on S. Estes Drive to 120 Banks Drive, Suite 110, in the Timberlyne neighborhood of Chapel Hill. The move, made possible through the purchase of an existing suite previously owned by Raleigh Radiology, minimizes the threat of future service disruption due to flooding, enabling greater continuity of care for the Chapel Hill community.

“Following the flooding of our S. Estes facility due to Tropical Storm Chantal, we have been evaluating opportunities to safeguard our service offerings so patients can continue to receive the essential imaging they need,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, President and Managing Partner, Wake Radiology. “This new location on Banks Drive offers full-service care, the potential for expanded service capabilities, and a state-of-the-art location that is convenient and accessible to the Chapel Hill community.”

Situated on the first floor of 120 Banks Drive, Wake Radiology’s new facility features EV charging stations and a bicycle storage room, as well as easy access from the I-40 corridor. The office will offer similar services to its current offerings, including 3D screening mammography, 3D diagnostic mammography, ultrasound, breast ultrasound, bone density (DXA), MRI, and walk-in X-ray. Additional service offerings will be shared as they become available.

“We are excited to offer our patients the same excellent radiology services they have come to know and trust in a new, modern facility,” said Parul Galloway, Chief Operating Officer, Wake Radiology. “We are thankful to Raleigh Radiology for working with our team on this solution, allowing us to re-establish key imaging services that benefit the patient and provider community in Chapel Hill.”

Wake Radiology’s new location is set to open in January 2026. The existing location on S. Estes Drive will continue to operate until the transition to the new facility is completed, ensuring no disruption to scheduled patient exams.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex has set the standard for medical imaging excellence and innovation since 1953. Physician-owned and led, our results-driven team of sub-specialized radiologists delivers an unparalleled patient experience rooted in accessible, compassionate and actionable care. As the Triangle’s first and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology relies on world-class technology to deliver faster and more accurate imaging services, allowing physicians to elevate patient care and help our communities thrive. Specialties include MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Bone Density and Mammography across 13 area locations. Learn more at WakeRad.com