WinnaVegas Casino Resort Extends Their Partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence to Further Enhance Guest Experience and Drive Profitability

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinnaVegas Casino Resort, a premier destination in Western Iowa, proudly announces the extension of its partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of advanced analytics solutions for the gaming industry. This renewal underscores WinnaVegas' commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and superior support to drive business success.



WinnaVegas Casino Resort has experienced remarkable growth and operational efficiency since implementing the award-winning QCI Enterprise platform. By harnessing the power of QCI's innovative analytics tools, WinnaVegas has optimized marketing strategies, enhanced guest experiences, and achieved unprecedented levels of performance.

Mr. Tom Teesdale, General Manager of WinnaVegas Casino Resort, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued partnership, stating, "QCI has been instrumental in our success, providing invaluable insights that have allowed us to make data-driven decisions and elevate our operational efficiency. Their unwavering support and dedication to innovation align with our vision for delivering exceptional experiences to our guests."

The extension of the partnership between WinnaVegas and QCI not only underscores the significant impact of the QCI Enterprise platform but also highlights the exemplary support that WinnaVegas receives from QCI's team of experts. This collaborative approach ensures that WinnaVegas remains at the forefront of the industry, constantly evolving to meet the dynamic needs of its guests.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence, remarked, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WinnaVegas Casino Resort and are honored to be a part of their ongoing success story. Our mission at QCI is to empower our clients with the tools and insights they need to thrive in a competitive landscape. We look forward to furthering our collaboration with WinnaVegas and delivering innovative solutions that drive tangible results."

As WinnaVegas Casino Resort extends its partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence, it reaffirms its position as a leader in the gaming industry, committed to delivering unparalleled experiences and driving sustainable growth.

ABOUT WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT:

Since its opening in April 1992, WinnaVegas Casino Resort has evolved as an area leader in the hospitality industry and continues to be a significant contributor to the local economy. WinnaVegas Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and is in its 32nd year of operation. WinnaVegas has grown over the years to become the largest gaming floor in the area with a total gaming space of nearly 55,000 square feet with 10 table games and nearly 800 slot machines – the most in Siouxland! The resort features 78 first-class hotel rooms, an indoor pool, an indoor golf simulator experience, multiple dining options, a spacious event center, and multiple meeting rooms.

www.WinnaVegas.com

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Tom Teesdale

Mr. Teesdale has an impressive track record of driving increased market share, revenues, and profitability within the gaming industry, and his experience in developing and executing marketing and communications initiatives and customer loyalty programs has been critical in achieving results. Mr. Teesdale has held positions as the Vice President of Marketing at ilani, and Ameristar and with Penn National Gaming as Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Operations. Mr. Teesdale is a graduate of the University of Missouri and has more than 30 years of successful casino operations, management, and marketing experience.

About Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354