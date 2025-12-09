Grand Royal Casino Expands Partnership with QCI, Adding Enterprise Texting

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Royal Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence (“QCI”) today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, with Grand Royal adding QCI’s enterprise texting and real-time guest-engagement services. This enhancement further strengthens the casino’s unified marketing and operational strategy, supporting seamless communication across both its brick-and-mortar and online gaming channels.

The expansion builds on Grand Royal’s ongoing deployment of the QCI Platform, which unifies marketing, player development, analytics, and operational decisioning into a single, real-time intelligence environment. By integrating QCI’s SMS communication tools, Grand Royal will now be able to deliver highly targeted, timely, and personalized messages to guests—strengthening loyalty and elevating the overall customer experience.

“Extending our partnership with QCI to include enterprise texting is an important step in advancing how we communicate with our guests,” said Carl Doyon, General Manager of Grand Royal Casino. “These capabilities will allow us to reach customers more effectively, coordinate offers between our online and land-based properties, and significantly streamline interactions for our marketing and host teams. We’re excited to bring this next level of engagement to our loyal players.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, commented, “We are delighted that Grand Royal continues to expand its use of the QCI Platform. Adding SMS engagement enables true real-time activation—linking marketing, loyalty, and host outreach with precision and scale. As Grand Royal integrates communications across retail gaming, online gaming, and hospitality, QCI’s 5.1 Platform will provide the unified intelligence required to deliver cohesive experiences and maximize player lifetime value.”

ABOUT Le Grand Royal Casino

Le Grand Royal Wôlinak is 100% owned by Abenakis of Wôlinak in the city of Becancour, Quebec, Canada. It’s one if the very first land-based casinos in North America which has a fully integrated platform from online (BETGRW) to the land based LGRW as customers are able transfers funds between both properties and will soon be able to combine loyalty points. LGRW officially opened its doors on Feb 28, 2022 and had overwhelming success. LGRW has already over 55,000 clients and BETGRW has almost 15,000 clients. LGRW and BETGRW have paid out over 100 million dollars to its clients.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com .

About Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence, is a visionary leader in applied analytics and the founder of two companies delivering innovative solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. A veteran of the gaming industry, he has extensive experience implementing analytics across single and multi-property casino operations, driving measurable gains to the bottom line. Dr. Thomas has developed business intelligence tools for multi-billion-dollar casinos, transforming raw data into actionable insights. As the co-author of 14 books and over 80 published articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, as well as an inventor on dozens of patents, Dr. Thomas brings a unique 360-degree perspective of the industry—from data architecture to day-to-day casino operations. His deep expertise and visionary approach have helped shape the future of data-driven decision-making in gaming worldwide.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354