Black Rock Coffee Bar Launches Summer Daze Campaign with its Summer Drink Collection

Scottsdale, AZ, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain, has announced the launch of its Summer Daze Campaign, igniting the tastes of its delicious summer drinks from today, May 1st – June 30, 2024, across all its 135 locations nationwide.

Crafted to embrace the essence of the summer, the campaign unveils three drinks, each concocted to evoke the spirit of the season. From the indulgent to the invigorating, Black Rock’s Summer Daze offerings promise a symphony of flavors to tantalize every palate.

Black Rock’s new summer offerings include:

Vanilla Cookie Mocha: A fusion of Black Rock Coffee Bar’s full-bodied espresso stirred into white mocha and vanilla flavoring then combined with whole milk. The alluring sweetness of white mocha, and the comforting essence of vanilla is poured over ice and topped with a luscious crown of chocolate macadamia nut cold foam.

Orange Dream Fuel: A tantalizing blend of vanilla, the zesty zest of orange, and the invigorating kick of Black Rock’s Original Fuel energy drink. Crowned with a creamy orange cold foam reminiscent of childhood orange cream popsicles, it’s a zip of nostalgia. The Orange Dream Fuel is served over ice or is available frozen.

Very Berry Lemonade: Combining the tartness of lemonade with a burst of summer berries, the Very Berry Lemonade will quench the thirst and invigorate the senses. A symphony of blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry flavors dances atop Black Rock’s premium lemonade, offering a revitalizing respite on scorching summer days.

Each drink price will vary depending on modifications to the original receipt including alternative milks, additional flavors or additional shots.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection, has 135 stores in the U.S. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 130 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Attachments