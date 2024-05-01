Hub Group Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences during May 2024.



BofA Securities 2024 Transportation, Airlines & Industrials Conference

Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, New York.

Live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 30 days on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.hubgroup.com.

Wolfe Research 17th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, New York.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with over $4 billion in revenue, our 6,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

