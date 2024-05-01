Compass Diversified Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

“We started 2024 on a strong note especially when you look at the performance of our Branded Consumer businesses, which only underscores the effectiveness of our well-defined, strategic pivot to own and manage companies at the forefront of innovation and disruptive growth,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “Lugano Diamonds and BOA both had great first quarters and The Honey Pot Co., a company we only acquired in the first quarter, is already integrated with a newly appointed, world-class board of directors, and we are looking forward to the rest of the year. Given our first quarter results and the momentum we see in many of our businesses, we are feeling optimistic and raising our outlook.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period (where applicable)

  • Net sales up 8% to $524.3 million and up 4% on a pro forma basis.
  • Branded Consumer net sales up 11% on a pro forma basis to $375.4 million.
  • Industrial net sales down 10% to $159.6 million.
  • Income from continuing operations of $2.4 million vs. $1.6 million.
  • Net income of $5.8 million vs. $109.6 million, primarily due to the $98.0 million gain on the sale of Advanced Circuits in February 2023.
  • Adjusted Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, was up 73% to $34.3 million vs. $19.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was up 28% to $94.8 million.
  • Paid a first quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.25 per share on CODI's common shares in April 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

  • On April 30, 2024, CODI announced the divestiture of Crosman Corporation, the air gun division of its Velocity Outdoor subsidiary.
  • On April 18, 2024, The Honey Pot Co., a subsidiary of CODI and a leading, better-for-you feminine care brand, announced the appointment of three new female members to their Board of Directors.
  • On March 5, 2024, CODI announced the appointment of Joshua Gaynor as President of Lugano Diamonds.
  • On February 1, 2024, CODI announced the completion of its partnership with leading, better-for-you feminine care brand, The Honey Pot Co., for an enterprise value of $380 million.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the first quarter of 2024 were $524.3 million, up 8% compared to $483.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. This was driven by a 61% increase in Lugano net sales and the acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023, net sales were up 4%.

On a pro forma basis, Branded Consumer net sales increased 11% to $375.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Industrial net sales decreased 10% to $159.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $38.6 million compared to $34.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Operating income in the first quarter of 2024 reflected higher SG&A from the acquisition of The Honey Pot Co., as well as an $8.2 million non-cash impairment expense associated with Velocity Outdoor.

Income from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 increased 51% to $2.4 million compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $5.8 million compared to $109.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting the $98.0 million gain on the sale of Advanced Circuits in February 2023.

Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the first quarter of 2024 increased 73% to $34.3 million compared to $19.8 million a year ago. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2024 was 75.27 million compared to 72.18 million in the prior year first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) in the first quarter of 2024 was $94.8 million, up 28% compared to $74.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to strong results at Lugano. The Company no longer adds back management fees in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Management fees incurred during the first quarter were $18.1 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2024, CODI had approximately $64.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $46.0 million outstanding on its revolver, $382.5 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300.0 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $551.6 million under its revolving credit facility.

First Quarter 2024 Distributions

On April 4, 2024, CODI’s Board declared a first quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on April 25, 2024, to all holders of record of common shares as of April 18, 2024.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, January 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, April 30, 2024. The distribution for such period was payable on April 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of April 15, 2024.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, January 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, April 30, 2024. The distribution for such period was payable on April 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of April 15, 2024

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, January 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, April 30, 2024. The distribution for such period was payable on April 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of April 15, 2024.

2024 Outlook

As a result of the strong performance of the Company’s Branded Consumer vertical, it is raising its outlook for Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA by $10 million. However, with the recent sale of Crosman, the Company is reducing its outlook by a similar amount. As a result, CODI expects its current subsidiaries, inclusive of The Honey Pot Co. as if it owned it from January 1, 2024, and excluding Crosman, to produce Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2024 of between $480 million and $520 million. Of this range, CODI expects its Branded Consumer vertical to produce $355 million to $385 million and its Industrial vertical to produce $125 million to $135 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2024, and is absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid by CODI and corporate overhead.

Inclusive of the strong performance of the Company’s Branded Consumer vertical and the sale of Crosman, CODI expects to earn Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below), which includes management fees and corporate expenses, of $390 million to $430 million for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA only includes results from The Honey Pot Co. from the date of acquisition.

In addition, the Company is raising its Adjusted Earnings guidance and now expects to earn between $148 million and $163 million ($145-$160 million previously) (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2024. The increased range includes the outperformance of CODI’s Branded Consumer vertical in the first quarter of 2024, the sale of Crosman, and the interest savings on its outstanding floating rate debt as a result of the use of proceeds from the Crosman sale to pay down its revolver balance outstanding.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2024 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA or 2024 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, CODI will host a conference call on May 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo, Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Faulkingham, and Compass Group Management’s Chief Operating Officer, Pat Maciariello. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating earnings from continuing operations available to common shareholders.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of The Honey Pot Co., assuming that the Company acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified

Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the industrial, branded consumer, and healthcare sectors. CODI leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. CODI provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment, and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2024 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2024 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation and interest rates; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters or social, civil and political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  March 31, 2024
 December 31, 2023
(in thousands) (Unaudited)   
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents $64,715  $450,477 
Accounts receivable, net  338,310   318,241 
Inventories, net  788,809   740,387 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  126,764   94,715 
Total current assets  1,318,598   1,603,820 
Property, plant and equipment, net  191,869   192,562 
Goodwill  1,023,024   901,428 
Intangible assets, net  1,145,439   923,905 
Other non-current assets  186,099   195,266 
Total assets $3,865,029  $3,816,981 
      
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $258,073  $250,868 
Due to related party  17,202   16,025 
Current portion, long-term debt  10,000   10,000 
Other current liabilities  37,681   35,465 
Total current liabilities  322,956   312,358 
Deferred income taxes  139,861   120,131 
Long-term debt  1,705,982   1,661,879 
Other non-current liabilities  202,019   203,232 
Total liabilities  2,370,818   2,297,600 
Stockholders' equity     
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings  1,251,271   1,326,750 
Noncontrolling interest  242,940   192,631 
Total stockholders' equity  1,494,211   1,519,381 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,865,029  $3,816,981 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2024   2023 
Net sales $524,290  $483,933 
Cost of sales  282,463   278,869 
Gross profit  241,827   205,064 
Operating expenses:    
Selling, general and administrative expense  150,714   130,264 
Management fees  18,067   16,270 
Amortization expense  26,288   23,973 
Impairment expense  8,182    
Operating income  38,576   34,557 
Other income (expense):    
Interest expense, net  (23,575)  (26,180)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  (1,005)  (1,005)
Other income (expense), net  (2,874)  1,160 
Net income from continuing operations before income taxes  11,122   8,532 
Provision for income taxes  8,686   6,920 
Income from continuing operations  2,436   1,612 
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax     10,000 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax  3,345   97,989 
Net income  5,781   109,601 
Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest  7,429   4,171 
Less: Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest     33 
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $(1,648) $105,397 
     
Amounts attributable to Holdings    
Loss from continuing operations $(4,993) $(2,559)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax     9,967 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax  3,345   97,989 
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $(1,648) $105,397 
     
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings    
Continuing operations $(0.89) $(0.19)
Discontinued operations  0.04   1.48 
  $(0.85) $1.29 
     
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding  75,274   72,178 
     
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $0.25  $0.25 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)  2024   2023 
Net income $5,781  $109,601 
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax     10,000 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax  3,345   97,989 
Net income from continuing operations $2,436  $1,612 
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest  7,429   4,171 
Net loss attributable to Holdings – continuing operations $(4,993) $(2,559)
Adjustments:    
Distributions paid – preferred shares  (6,045)  (6,045)
Amortization expense – intangibles and inventory step up  29,114   25,148 
Impairment expense  8,182    
Stock compensation  4,330   1,641 
Acquisition expenses  3,479    
Integration services fee     1,187 
Other  274   432 
Adjusted Earnings $34,341  $19,804 
Plus (less):    
Depreciation expense  10,892   11,155 
Income tax provision  8,686   6,920 
Interest expense  23,575   26,180 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  1,005   1,005 
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest  7,429   4,171 
Distributions paid – preferred shares  6,045   6,045 
Other (income) expense  2,874   (1,160)
Adjusted EBITDA $94,847  $74,120 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
 
  Corporate  5.11  BOA Ergobaby Lugano PrimaLoft The Honey Pot Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(5,248) $3,400  $3,351  $(1,831) $20,204 $(1,313) $(3,490) $(15,973) $693 $1,651  $992  $2,436
Adjusted for:                        
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     1,203   540   (1,310)  7,044  (80)  (1,167)  579   628  796   453   8,686
Interest expense, net  23,593   (3)  (3)     3  (2)  (22)  44     (35)     23,575
Intercompany interest  (39,938)  3,526   5,492   2,123   11,758  4,616   1,996   3,218   2,009  1,700   3,500   
Depreciation and amortization  254   5,873   5,438   2,185   2,347  5,327   5,138   3,276   4,085  2,153   4,935   41,011
EBITDA  (21,339)  13,999   14,818   1,167   41,356  8,548   2,455   (8,856)  7,415  6,265   9,880   75,708
Other (income) expense  (39)  (34)  75   (5)  76     (17)  (297)  3,236  52   (173)  2,874
Noncontrolling shareholder compensation     534   1,429   259   504  680   145   194   252  4   329   4,330
Impairment expense                      8,182           8,182
Acquisition expenses                   3,479              3,479
Other                   90           184   274
Adjusted EBITDA $(21,378) $14,499  $16,322  $1,421  $41,936 $9,228  $6,152  $(777) $10,903 $6,321  $10,220  $94,847


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
 
  Corporate  5.11  BOA Ergobaby Lugano PrimaLoft Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(14,212) $2,150  $5,368  $(1,235) $9,968 $(1,227) $(4,501) $2,701 $2,305  $295  $1,612 
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     726   622   (551)  3,387  1,949   (1,455)  1,094  1,040   108   6,920 
Interest expense, net  26,052   (1)  (2)     4  (2)  124     5      26,180 
Intercompany interest  (31,467)  4,799   1,792   2,149   6,284  4,322   3,128   2,874  1,649   4,470    
Depreciation and amortization  316   6,452   5,693   2,039   2,850  5,360   3,387   4,165  2,019   5,027   37,308 
EBITDA  (19,311)  14,126   13,473   2,402   22,493  10,402   683   10,834  7,018   9,900   72,020 
Other (income) expense  (128)  (77)  114        (104)  (675)  204  (2)  (492)  (1,160)
Noncontrolling shareholder compensation     252   664   312   395  (708)  230   316  9   171   1,641 
Integration services fee                1,187              1,187 
Other                           432   432 
Adjusted EBITDA $(19,439) $14,301  $14,251  $2,714  $22,888 $10,777  $238  $11,354 $7,025  $10,011  $74,120 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)  2024   2023 
     
Branded Consumer    
5.11 $14,499  $14,301 
BOA  16,322   14,251 
Ergobaby  1,421   2,714 
Lugano  41,936   22,888 
PrimaLoft  9,228   10,777 
The Honey Pot (1)  6,152    
Velocity Outdoor  (777)  238 
Total Branded Consumer $88,781  $65,169 
     
Industrial    
Altor Solutions  10,903   11,354 
Arnold Magnetics  6,321   7,025 
Sterno  10,220   10,011 
Total Industrial $27,444  $28,390 
Corporate expense  (21,378)  (19,439)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $94,847  $74,120 
 
(1) The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership, of $3.9 million and $10.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)  2024   2023 
     
Net Sales $524,290  $483,933 
Acquisitions (1)  10,671   31,878 
Pro Forma Net Sales $534,961  $515,811 
 
(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a pro forma basis as if the Company had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)  2024   2023 
     
Branded Consumer    
5.11 $124,974  $124,452 
BOA  42,903   37,986 
Ergobaby  21,218   22,418 
Lugano  103,039   63,887 
PrimaLoft  22,541   24,529 
The Honey Pot (1)  30,836   31,878 
Velocity Outdoor  29,899   34,040 
Total Branded Consumer $375,410  $339,190 
     
Industrial    
Altor Solutions  53,404   61,512 
Arnold Magnetics  41,287   40,090 
Sterno  64,860   75,019 
Total Industrial $159,551  $176,621 
     
Total Subsidiary Net Sales $534,961  $515,811 
 
(1) Net sales for The Honey Pot Co. are pro forma as if the Company had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)  2024   2023 
     
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $(13,201) $15,545 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (382,478)  154,724 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  10,905   (178,446)
Foreign currency impact on cash  (989)  562 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (385,763)  (7,615)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of the period (1)  450,478   61,271 
Cash and cash equivalents – end of the period (2) $64,715  $53,656 
 
(1) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $4.7 million at January 1, 2023.
(2) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.8 million at March 31, 2023.


Compass Diversified Holding
Selected Financial Data – Cash Flows
(unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)  2024   2023 
     
Changes in operating assets and liabilities $(60,854) $(36,892)
Purchases of property and equipment $(7,747) $(14,897)
Distributions paid – common shares $(18,818) $(18,051)
Distributions paid – preferred shares $(6,045) $(6,045)