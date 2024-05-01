ANI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

BAUDETTE, Minn., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at two upcoming healthcare conferences in New York City as follows:



Capital One 1st Annual Biotech/Biopharma Disruptors Event

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Time: 12:15pm ET To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact kristen.patrick@capitalone.com

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Conference at NASDAQ

Date: Monday, May 20, 2024 Time: 9:00am ET Webcast: Click Here To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact meetings@hcwco.com.



The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com , under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.



About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint, and delivering innovation in Established Brands. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com .

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

