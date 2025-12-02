ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Formation of “FutureVision Advisory Council” to Help Strategically Guide Ophthalmology and Retina Franchise

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that it has established The FutureVision Advisory Council to help guide the strategic advancement of its ophthalmology and retina franchise within the Company’s Rare Disease business. This steering committee includes seven retina specialists and three uveitis specialists recognized globally as leaders in their respective fields.

“We have built a strong foundation for our ophthalmology and retina franchise and continue to look for opportunities to further positively impact patients,” said Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANI. “Establishing the FutureVision Advisory Council is an important step in enhancing the growth strategy for our current products and advancing the development of new offerings as we fulfill our mission of serving patients and improving lives.”

ANI’s FutureVision Advisory Council is co-led by Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS, who serves as Principal Retina Advisor and Chair, and Peter Chang, MD, FACS who serves as Principal Uveitis Advisor and Chair.

Dr. Khanani commented, "ANI has shown a strong and consistent dedication to the eye care community, and I am honored to serve as Co-Chair of this Advisory Council alongside such respected colleagues. Together, we have the opportunity to guide ANI’s future innovations toward the areas of greatest patient need."

Dr. Chang added, “I look forward to working with the Uveitis Council members and the broader FutureVision Advisory Council as we advise the ANI team on the strategic opportunities to help more patients with ocular diseases.”

Together, the FutureVision Advisory Council members bring decades of broad leadership experience in clinical research, innovation, and patient care. The FutureVision Advisory Council is comprised of the following two councils and members.

Retina Council

Principal Retina Advisor and Chair: Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS , Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

, Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Ashkan M. Abbey, MD, FASRS, FAAO , Director of Clinical Research, Texas Retina Associates

, Director of Clinical Research, Texas Retina Associates David A. Eichenbaum, MD, FASRS , Director of Research, Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida, and Collaborative Associate Professor, Morsani College of Medicine, University of South Florida

, Director of Research, Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida, and Collaborative Associate Professor, Morsani College of Medicine, University of South Florida Yasha S. Modi, MD , Vice Chair of Ophthalmology, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, Northwell Health

, Vice Chair of Ophthalmology, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, Northwell Health Christopher D. Riemann, MD , Cincinnati Eye Institute and Professor, University Of Cincinnati

, Cincinnati Eye Institute and Professor, University Of Cincinnati Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS , Professor of Ophthalmology, Pediatrics and Biomedical Engineering with Tenure, Duke University School of Medicine

, Professor of Ophthalmology, Pediatrics and Biomedical Engineering with Tenure, Duke University School of Medicine Christina Y. Weng, MD, MBA, Professor & Alice R. McPherson Retina Research Foundation Chair in Ophthalmology, Baylor College of Medicine



Uveitis Council

Principal Uveitis Advisor and Chair: Peter Y. Chang, MD, FACS , Partner and Co-President, Massachusetts Eye Research & Surgery Institution

, Partner and Co-President, Massachusetts Eye Research & Surgery Institution Thomas Albini, MD , Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology and Robert Z. & Nancy J. Greene Chair in Ophthalmology, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Health System

, Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology and Robert Z. & Nancy J. Greene Chair in Ophthalmology, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Health System Rajiv Shah, MD, FASRS, Assistant Professor, Ophthalmology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine



ANI’s Rare Disease ophthalmology portfolio includes ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), 0.19 mg (ILUVIEN), which is indicated for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids, and for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment (chronic NIU-PS). ILUVIEN is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections; glaucoma; and hypersensitivity to any components in the product. It also includes Purified Cortrophin® Gel (repository corticotropin injection USP) (Cortrophin Gel) which is indicated for the treatment of severe acute and chronic allergic and inflammatory conditions affecting different parts of the eye. Cortrophin Gel is contraindicated for intravenous administration. Please see additional important safety information for each product below.

INDICATIONS FOR ILUVIEN

ILUVIEN is a corticosteroid indicated for:

the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure.

the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ILUVIEN

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ILUVIEN is contraindicated in patients with active or suspected ocular or periocular infections including most viral disease of the cornea and conjunctiva including active epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, varicella, mycobacterial infections and fungal diseases.

ILUVIEN is contraindicated in patients with glaucoma who have cup to disc ratios of greater than 0.8.

ILUVIEN is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to any components of this product.



WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Intravitreal Injection-related Effects: Intravitreal injections, including those with ILUVIEN, have been associated with endophthalmitis, eye inflammation, increased or decreased intraocular pressure, and choroidal or retinal detachments. Patients should be monitored following the intravitreal injection. Patients may experience temporary blurred vision after injection of the implant.

Intravitreal injections, including those with ILUVIEN, have been associated with endophthalmitis, eye inflammation, increased or decreased intraocular pressure, and choroidal or retinal detachments. Patients should be monitored following the intravitreal injection. Patients may experience temporary blurred vision after injection of the implant. Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Increase: Prolonged use of corticosteroids may result in the development of glaucoma with damage to the optic nerve, defects in visual acuity and fields of vision. Steroids should be used with caution in the presence of glaucoma. Intraocular pressure should be routinely monitored during the course of the treatment.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may result in the development of glaucoma with damage to the optic nerve, defects in visual acuity and fields of vision. Steroids should be used with caution in the presence of glaucoma. Intraocular pressure should be routinely monitored during the course of the treatment. Cataracts: The use of corticosteroids may result in posterior subcapsular cataract formation.

The use of corticosteroids may result in posterior subcapsular cataract formation. Delayed Corneal Wound Healing: The use of corticosteroids after cataract surgery may delay healing and increase the incidence of bleb formation.

The use of corticosteroids after cataract surgery may delay healing and increase the incidence of bleb formation. Corneal and Scleral Melting: Various ocular diseases and long-term use of topical corticosteroids have been known to cause corneal and scleral thinning. Use of ophthalmic corticosteroids in the presence of thin corneal or scleral tissue may lead to perforation of the globe.

Various ocular diseases and long-term use of topical corticosteroids have been known to cause corneal and scleral thinning. Use of ophthalmic corticosteroids in the presence of thin corneal or scleral tissue may lead to perforation of the globe. Bacterial Infections: Prolonged use of corticosteroids may suppress the host response and thus increase the hazard of secondary ocular infections. Acute purulent or parasitic infections of the eye may be masked or activity enhanced by the presence of corticosteroid medication. If signs and symptoms fail to improve after 2 days, the patient should be reevaluated.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may suppress the host response and thus increase the hazard of secondary ocular infections. Acute purulent or parasitic infections of the eye may be masked or activity enhanced by the presence of corticosteroid medication. If signs and symptoms fail to improve after 2 days, the patient should be reevaluated. Viral Infections: Use of ocular corticosteroids may prolong the course and may exacerbate the severity of many viral infections of the eye (including herpes simplex). Employment of a corticosteroid medication in the treatment of patients with a history of herpes simplex requires great caution; frequent slit lamp microscopy is recommended.

Use of ocular corticosteroids may prolong the course and may exacerbate the severity of many viral infections of the eye (including herpes simplex). Employment of a corticosteroid medication in the treatment of patients with a history of herpes simplex requires great caution; frequent slit lamp microscopy is recommended. Fungal Infections: Fungal infections of the cornea are particularly prone to develop coincidentally with long-term local corticosteroid application. Fungus invasion should be suspected in any persistent corneal ulceration where a corticosteroid has been used or is in use. Fungal cultures should be taken when appropriate.

Fungal infections of the cornea are particularly prone to develop coincidentally with long-term local corticosteroid application. Fungus invasion should be suspected in any persistent corneal ulceration where a corticosteroid has been used or is in use. Fungal cultures should be taken when appropriate. Risk of Implant Migration: Patients in whom the posterior capsule of the lens is absent or has a tear are at risk of implant migration into the anterior chamber.



ADVERSE REACTIONS

Diabetic Macular Edema

Ocular adverse reactions reported by greater than or equal to 1% of patients in the two combined 3-year clinical trials following injection of ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema include: cataract (82%), myodesopsia (21%), eye pain (15%), conjunctival hemorrhage (13%), posterior capsule opacification (9%), eye irritation (8%), vitreous detachment (7%), conjunctivitis (4%), corneal oedema (4%), foreign body sensation in eyes (3%), eye pruritus (3%), ocular hyperaemia (3%), optic atrophy (2%), ocular discomfort (2%), photophobia (2%), retinal exudates (2%), anterior chamber cell (2%), and eye discharge (2%). Non-ocular adverse reactions reported by greater than or equal to 5% of patients include: anemia (11%), headache (9%), renal failure (9%), and pneumonia (7%)

Increased Intraocular Pressure: IOP elevation greater than or equal to 10 mm Hg from baseline at any visit was seen in 34% of ILUVIEN patients versus 10% of sham patients. IOP elevation greater than or equal to 30 mm Hg was seen in 20% of ILUVIEN patients versus 4% of sham patients. 38% of the patients who received ILUVIEN were subsequently treated with IOP-lowering medications during the study versus 14% of sham patients. 5% of the patients who received ILUVIEN needed surgical intervention for elevated IOP versus 1% of sham patients

Cataracts and Cataract Surgery: The incidence of cataract development in patients who had a phakic study eye was higher in the ILUVIEN group (82%) compared with sham (50%). The median time of cataract being reported as an adverse event was approximately 12 months in the ILUVIEN group and 19 months in the sham group. Among these patients, 80% of ILUVIEN subjects versus 27% of sham-controlled subjects underwent cataract surgery, generally within the first 18 months (median month 15 for both ILUVIEN group and for sham) of the studies.

Chronic Non-Infectious Uveitis Affecting the Posterior Segment of the Eye

Ocular adverse reactions reported by greater than or equal to 1% of patients in the three combined clinical trials through 12 months following injection of fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant: cataract (56%), visual acuity reduced (15%), macular edema (11%), uveitis (10%), conjunctival hemorrhage (8%), eye pain (8%), hypotony of eye (7%), anterior chamber inflammation (5%), dry eye (4%), vitreous opacities (4%), conjunctivitis (4%), posterior capsule opacification (4%), ocular hyperemia (4%), vitreous haze (3%), foreign body sensation in eyes (3%), vitritis (3%), vitreous floaters (3%), eye pruritus (3%), conjunctival hyperemia (2%), ocular discomfort (2%), macular fibrosis (2%), glaucoma (2%), photopsia (2%), vitreous hemorrhage (2%), iridocyclitis (1%), eye inflammation (1%), choroiditis (1%), eye irritation (1%), visual field defect (1%), and lacrimation increased (1%). Non-ocular adverse reactions reported by greater than or equal to 2% of patients include: nasopharyngitis (5%), hypertension (3%), and arthralgia (2%).

Increased Intraocular Pressure: IOP elevation greater than or equal to 10 mm Hg from baseline at any visit was seen in 22% of fluocinolone acetonide patients versus 12% of sham patients. IOP elevation greater than or equal to 30 mm Hg was seen in 12% of fluocinolone acetonide patients versus 3% of sham patients. 43% of the patients who received fluocinolone acetonide were subsequently treated with IOP-lowering medications during the study versus 41% of sham patients. 2% of the patients who received fluocinolone acetonide needed surgical intervention for elevated IOP versus 2% of sham patients.

Please see full Prescribing Information for ILUVIEN.

SELECT INDICATION FOR CORTROPHIN GEL

Cortrophin Gel is a prescription medicine that is injected subcutaneously or intramuscularly. It is indicated for:

Severe acute and chronic allergic and inflammatory conditions affecting the eye and its adnexa, such as allergic conjunctivitis, keratitis, iritis and iridocyclitis, diffuse posterior uveitis and choroiditis, optic neuritis, chorioretinitis, and anterior segment inflammation.



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR CORTROPHIN GEL

Contraindications

Cortrophin Gel is contraindicated for intravenous administration.

Cortrophin Gel is contraindicated in patients who have any of the following conditions: scleroderma; osteoporosis; systemic fungal infections; ocular herpes simplex; recent surgery; history of or the presence of a peptic ulcer; congestive heart failure; hypertension; primary adrenocortical insufficiency; adrenocortical hyperfunction; or sensitivity to proteins derived from porcine sources.

Warnings and Precautions

Infections: Corticotropin therapy may increase susceptibility to infections and may mask the symptoms of infections.

Corticotropin therapy may increase susceptibility to infections and may mask the symptoms of infections. Adrenal insufficiency: Prolonged corticotropin therapy can increase the potential for adrenal insufficiency after withdrawal of the medication. Adrenal insufficiency may be minimized by gradually reducing the corticotropin dosage. Hormone therapy should be reinstituted if stressful situations arise during discontinuation.

Prolonged corticotropin therapy can increase the potential for adrenal insufficiency after withdrawal of the medication. Adrenal insufficiency may be minimized by gradually reducing the corticotropin dosage. Hormone therapy should be reinstituted if stressful situations arise during discontinuation. Elevated blood pressure, salt and water retention, and hypokalemia: Corticotropin can cause elevation of blood pressure, salt and water retention, and increased excretion of potassium or calcium.

Corticotropin can cause elevation of blood pressure, salt and water retention, and increased excretion of potassium or calcium. Masking symptoms of other diseases: Corticotropin may only suppress signs and symptoms of chronic disease without altering the natural course of disease.

Corticotropin may only suppress signs and symptoms of chronic disease without altering the natural course of disease. Psychiatric reactions: Psychic derangements may appear when corticotropin is used, ranging from euphoria, insomnia, mood swings, personality changes, and depression to psychosis. Existing conditions may be aggravated.

Psychic derangements may appear when corticotropin is used, ranging from euphoria, insomnia, mood swings, personality changes, and depression to psychosis. Existing conditions may be aggravated. Ophthalmic reactions: Prolonged use of corticotropin may produce posterior subcapsular cataracts and glaucoma with possible damage to the optic nerves.

Prolonged use of corticotropin may produce posterior subcapsular cataracts and glaucoma with possible damage to the optic nerves. Immunogenicity potential: Prolonged administration of Cortrophin Gel may increase the risk of hypersensitivity reactions. Neutralizing antibodies with chronic administration may lead to loss of endogenous ACTH and Cortrophin Gel activity.

Prolonged administration of Cortrophin Gel may increase the risk of hypersensitivity reactions. Neutralizing antibodies with chronic administration may lead to loss of endogenous ACTH and Cortrophin Gel activity. Vaccination: Patients should not be vaccinated against smallpox while on corticotropin therapy. Other immunizations should be undertaken with caution due to possible neurologic complications and lack of antibody response.

Patients should not be vaccinated against smallpox while on corticotropin therapy. Other immunizations should be undertaken with caution due to possible neurologic complications and lack of antibody response. Use in patients with hypothyroidism and cirrhosis: There is an enhanced effect in patients with hypothyroidism and in those with cirrhosis.

There is an enhanced effect in patients with hypothyroidism and in those with cirrhosis. Use in patients with latent tuberculosis or tuberculin reactivity: Closely observe for reactivation of the disease.

Closely observe for reactivation of the disease. Comorbid diseases: Corticotropin should be used with caution in patients with diabetes, abscess, pyogenic infections, diverticulitis, renal insufficiency, and myasthenia gravis.

Corticotropin should be used with caution in patients with diabetes, abscess, pyogenic infections, diverticulitis, renal insufficiency, and myasthenia gravis. Growth and development: Carefully observe growth and development of infants and children on prolonged corticotropin therapy.

Carefully observe growth and development of infants and children on prolonged corticotropin therapy. Acute gouty arthritis: Treatment of acute gouty arthritis should be limited to a few days. Conventional concomitant therapy should be administered during corticotropin treatment and for several days after it is stopped.

Treatment of acute gouty arthritis should be limited to a few days. Conventional concomitant therapy should be administered during corticotropin treatment and for several days after it is stopped. Drug interactions: Aspirin should be used cautiously with corticotropin in hypoprothrombinemia.

Aspirin should be used cautiously with corticotropin in hypoprothrombinemia. Pregnancy: Since fetal abnormalities have been observed in animals, Cortrophin Gel should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus.



Adverse Reactions

Adverse reactions for Cortrophin Gel include fluid or sodium retention; muscle weakness; osteoporosis; peptic ulcer with possible perforation and hemorrhage; injection site reactions; impaired wound healing; hypertension; convulsions; headache; development of Cushingoid state; suppression of growth in children; and weight gain. These are not all the adverse reactions reported with Cortrophin Gel.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Cortrophin Gel.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the commercialization and potential sales of the product and any additional product launches from the Company’s generic pipeline, 2025 guidance, other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “future,” “believes,” “intends,” “continue,” the negatives thereof, or other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates.

Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to: the ability of our approved products, including Cortrophin Gel and ILUVIEN, , to achieve commercialization at levels of market acceptance that will continue to allow us to achieve continued profitability; our ability to complete or achieve any, or all of the intended benefits of acquisitions and investments, including the acquisition of Alimera, in a timely manner or at all; the limitation of our cash flow as a result of the indebtedness and liabilities incurred from the acquisition of Alimera; the risks that our acquisitions and investments, including the acquisition of Alimera, could disrupt our business and harm our financial position and operating results; delays and disruptions in production of our approved products, increased costs and potential loss of revenues if we need to change suppliers due to the limited number of suppliers for our raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, expedients, and other materials; delays and disruptions in production of our approved products as a result of our reliance on single source third party contract manufacturing supply for certain of our key products, including Cortrophin Gel and ILUVIEN; delays or failure in obtaining and maintaining approvals by the FDA of the products we sell; changes in policy or actions that may be taken by the FDA, United States Drug Enforcement Administration and other regulatory agencies, and the focus of the current U.S. presidential administration, including among other things, drug recalls, regulatory approvals, facility inspections and potential enforcement actions; risks that we may face with respect to importing raw materials and delays in delivery of raw materials and other ingredients and supplies necessary for the manufacture of our products from both domestic and overseas sources due to supply chain disruptions or for any other reason, including increased costs due to tariffs; the ability of our manufacturing partners to meet our product demands and timelines; the impact of changes or fluctuations in exchange rates; our ability to develop, license or acquire, and commercialize new products; our obligations in agreements under which we license, develop or commercialize rights to products or technology from third parties and our ability to maintain such licenses; the level of competition we face and the legal, regulatory and/or legislative strategies employed by our competitors to prevent or delay competition from generic alternatives to branded products; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of legislative or regulatory reform on the pricing for pharmaceutical products; the impact of any litigation to which we are, or may become, a party; our ability, and that of our suppliers, development partners, and manufacturing partners, to comply with laws, regulations and standards that govern or affect the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; our ability to maintain the services of our key executives and other personnel; the potential impact of new U.S. tax legislation on our business, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act; and general business and economic conditions, such as inflationary pressures, geopolitical conditions, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in ANI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports, as well as other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

