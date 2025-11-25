ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The live and archived fireside chat will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

