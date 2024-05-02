Biotalys Starts Field Trials for Second Biofungicide

Ghent, BELGIUM, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys (Euronext: BTLS) an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, today announced the initiation of field trials for BioFun-6, the company’s second biofungicide program under development on its AGROBODY technology platform.

Kevin Helash, Chief Executive Officer of Biotalys, commented: “Moving BioFun-6 into the field is another important milestone for Biotalys, demonstrating our ability to advance a series of protein-based bioactive ingredients on our platform in concert. As our first product candidate, EVOCA™, progresses through the needed regulatory process and its commercial version EVOCA NG enters its final development stage with our partner Novonesis, we will continue to build our strong pipeline of biofungicides and bioinsecticides to help growers in their transition towards more sustainable practices.”

BioFun-6 is a biofungicide targeting botrytis, powdery mildew and anthracnose in high-value fruits and vegetables. Biotalys has developed several candidate bioactive ingredients for BioFun-6 on its AGROBODY technology platform, and the company will now test one of the lead molecules in field trials starting in May 2024. The company will collaborate with selected third parties such as contract research organisations to perform these trials. The first round of field trials will focus on grapes and tomatoes in Europe, with initial results expected by the end of this year.

Additional details on the Biotalys pipeline are available here.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: IR@biotalys.com



About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

