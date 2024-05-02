Tilray Brands Launches XMG Zero, a New ‘Better for You’ Cannabis Beverage

TORONTO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced a bold new range of cannabis-infused beverages from XMG , under two of its sub-brands: XMG Zero and XMG Plus (“XMG+”). XMG Zero, an extension of XMG’s original core line, now offers two new THC beverages: Cream Soda Zero and Orange Soda Zero. XMG+, a boosted version of XMG original, focuses on high CBG and guarana extract (for naturally occurring caffeine), while revealing their new Banana Brain Freeze and Iced Rocket Berry flavours. Recognized for their diverse offerings and unique profiles including a variety of THC and CBG ratios, XMG is reshaping the cannabis beverage market with unparalleled variety and quality.



XMG has been the #1 brand in cannabis-infused beverages with the largest product line available in Canada1, serving as a top trusted brand in the cannabis beverage space with go-to options consumers know and love.

XMG’S latest innovations from XMG Zero include:

Cream Soda Zero : A dreamy blend of vanilla and caramel flavours with 0 sugar and 0 calories in a 355 mL can featuring 10mg of THC .

: A dreamy blend of vanilla and caramel flavours with 0 sugar and 0 calories in a 355 mL can featuring . Orange Soda Zero: Enjoy a nostalgic burst of bold orange soda with 0 sugar and 0 calories in a 355 mL format can featuring 10mg of THC .

Enjoy a nostalgic burst of bold orange soda with 0 sugar and 0 calories in a 355 mL format can featuring . Black Cherry Zero: This refreshing beverage is the same formulation of XMG’s Black Cherry Alt, featuring the same fruity blend of black cherry sweetness in a 355mL can featuring 10mg of THC .

This refreshing beverage is the same formulation of XMG’s Black Cherry Alt, featuring the same fruity blend of black cherry sweetness in a 355mL can featuring . Cherry Cola (Coming soon): An elevated nostalgic beverage that’s as classic as it sounds.

XMG’s latest innovations from its XMG+ line, include:

XMG+ Banana Brain-Freeze: Peel away your worries with this banana-flavoured bonanza featuring 10mg THC and 10mg CBG , including guarana extract in a 355mL can.

Peel away your worries with this banana-flavoured bonanza featuring , including guarana extract in a 355mL can. XMG+ Iced Rocket Berry: Ignite your tastebuds with an ice-cold blast of berry and lime featuring 10mg THC and 10mg CBG, including guarana extract in a 355mL can.

XMG continues to dominate the ready-to-drink cannabis beverage space with its new releases from XMG Zero and XMG+, providing consumers with a variety of flavours and cannabinoid options to explore all summer long.

To find XMG’s most recent thirst quenchers, and to keep up with the latest news from XMG, follow @findyourXMG on social.



About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc . and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements

