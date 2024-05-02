Lantheus Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First Quarter 2024



Worldwide revenue of $370.0 million, an increase of 23.0% from first quarter 2023

GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $1.87, compared to GAAP fully diluted net loss per share of $0.04 in first quarter 2023. Adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $1.69 compared to adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $1.47 in the first quarter 2023

The Company increases full year 2024 net revenue and earnings guidance and provides guidance for the second quarter 2024

BEDFORD, Mass., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“Strong first quarter performance underscores the Company’s commercial excellence and innovation, as we once again delivered outstanding results while continuing to make strategic investments that advance and expand our pipeline,” said Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. “Our market leading commercial portfolio, fully integrated capabilities and strong financial position, including our significant cash flow and access to capital, provide a foundation for continued growth. Utilizing our radiopharmaceutical expertise and financial resources, we will invest in our current business to maximize value and evaluate business development and M&A opportunities, in both diagnostics and therapeutics, to continue enhancing our pipeline and capabilities.”

Summary Financial Results

(in millions, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023

% Change Worldwide revenue $ 370.0 $ 300.8 23.0 % GAAP net income (loss) $ 131.1 $ (2.8 ) (4769.3 ) % GAAP fully diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.87 $ (0.04 ) (4616.4 ) % Adj. net income (non-GAAP) $ 118.3 $ 102.2 15.8 % Adj. fully diluted net income per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.69 $ 1.47 15.2 %

First Quarter 2024

Worldwide revenue increased 23.0% to $370.0 million compared to the same period in 2023. Growth was primarily driven by net product sales of PYLARIFY and DEFINITY.

Net product sales of PYLARIFY were $258.9 million, an increase of 32.4% over $195.5 million in the prior year period. Growth was driven by increasing utilization of PSMA PET with PYLARIFY at existing customers and expansion of the PSMA PET imaging market.

Net product sales of DEFINITY were $76.6 million, an increase of 11.2% over $68.8 million in the prior year period.

Operating income increased to $106.6 million, compared to a loss of $(9.3) million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) increased 9.4% to $155.3 million, compared to $142.0 million in the prior year period.

Fully diluted net income per share increased to $1.87, compared to fully diluted net loss per share of $(0.04) in the prior year period. Adjusted fully diluted net income per share (non-GAAP) increased 15.2% to $1.69, compared to $1.47 in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $127.2 million and $119.0 million, respectively.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2024, the Company's cash and cash equivalents grew to $718.3 million, compared to $713.7 million at December 31, 2023, taking into account the $98.3 million net investment related to the Perspective partnership in the first quarter 2024.

The Company currently has access to up to $350.0 million from a revolving line of credit.

Recent Business Highlights

Radiopharmaceutical Oncology Pipeline Progress

In December 2023, the Company announced that the Phase 3 SPLASH trial of PNT2002 met its primary endpoint with statistically significant topline results, which demonstrated a 29% reduction in the probability of radiographic progression or death in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after progression on an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor. Overall survival (OS) data was immature with only 46% of trial protocol-specified OS target events having occurred. The Company expects the next readout in the third quarter of 2024 when 75% of trial protocol-specified OS target events are predicted to have occurred.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Lantheus’ Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate (177Lu-PNT2003), a radio-equivalent to lutetium Lu 177 dotatate. Based on the most recent update to the FDA’s online paragraph IV database listings, the Company believes it is the first applicant to have filed a substantially complete ANDA for Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate containing a Paragraph IV certification. If approved and pending resolution of an ongoing Hatch Waxman litigation, the Company expects to launch 177Lu-PNT2003 in 2026.

In January 2024, the Company announced it entered into multiple strategic agreements with Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. This agreement provides Lantheus the option to further diversify its radioligand therapy pipeline with an exclusive license to VMT-alpha-NET, a product candidate for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Perspective has disclosed that it expects preliminary results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of this ongoing dose escalation Phase 1/2a trial in the third quarter 2024. Lantheus also may elect to co-develop certain Pb212-based alpha therapies for prostate cancer.

Other Key Updates

The Company appointed Brian Markison, former Chairman of the Board of Lantheus and industry veteran, to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective as of March 1, 2024. Mr. Markison will also continue as a member of Lantheus’ Board of Directors, where he has served for the past 12 years. Concurrently, MaryAnne Heino, former CEO, was appointed Chair of the Board of Lantheus.

The FDA approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for DEFINITY® (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) as an ultrasound enhancing agent for use in pediatric patients with suboptimal echocardiograms.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Guidance Issued May 2, 2024 Guidance Issued February 22, 2024 Q2 FY 2024 Revenue $380 million - $390 million N/A Q2 FY 2024 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $1.81 - $1.86 N/A Guidance Issued May 2, 2024 Guidance Issued February 22, 2024 FY 2024 Revenue $1.50 billion - $1.52 billion $1.41 billion - $1.445 billion FY 2024 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $7.00 - $7.20 $6.50 - $6.70

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; adjusted operating income and free cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company’s reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confident,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intend,” “introduce,” “may,” “momentum,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “progress,” “project,” “promising,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements include our guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year 2024 and are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) continued market expansion and penetration for our established commercial products, particularly PYLARIFY and DEFINITY, in a competitive environment in which other imaging agents have been approved and are being commercialized, and our ability to clinically and commercially differentiate our products; (ii) our ability to have third parties manufacture our products and our ability to manufacture DEFINITY in our in-house manufacturing facility; (iii) the global availability of Molybdenum-99 (“Mo-99”) and other raw material and key components; (iv) our strategies, future prospects, and our projected growth, including revenue related to our collaboration agreements with POINT Biopharma Global Inc., including our ability to obtain FDA approval for PNT2002 and PNT2003; (v) our ability to satisfy our obligations under our existing clinical development partnerships using MK-6240 as a research tool and under the license agreement through which we have rights to MK-6240, and to further develop and commercialize it as an approved product; (vi) our ability to successfully execute on our agreements with Perspective, including finalizing the license agreements in the event we exercise our options to do so, the value of our current and any future equity interest in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective”), and Perspective’s ability to successfully develop its alpha-particle therapy and innovative platform technology; (vii) the efforts and timing for clinical development, regulatory approval and successful commercialization of our product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we or our strategic partners may undertake; (viii) our ability to identify and acquire or in-license additional diagnostic and therapeutic product opportunities in oncology and other strategic areas and continue to grow our pipeline of products; and (ix) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 369,975 $ 300,784 Cost of goods sold 128,129 223,708 Gross profit 241,846 77,076 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 45,546 32,617 General and administrative 47,895 23,271 Research and development 48,024 30,532 Total operating expenses 141,465 86,420 Gain on sale of assets 6,254 — Operating income (loss) 106,635 (9,344 ) Interest expense 4,859 4,991 Investment in equity securities - unrealized gain (60,704 ) — Other income (8,788 ) (3,231 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 171,268 (11,104 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 40,202 (8,297 ) Net income (loss) $ 131,066 $ (2,807 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.91 $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ 1.87 $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 68,757 67,749 Diluted 70,095 67,749





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenues Analysis (in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 % Change PYLARIFY $ 258,870 $ 195,470 32.4 % Other radiopharmaceutical oncology 384 717 (46.4 ) % Total radiopharmaceutical oncology 259,254 196,187 32.1 % DEFINITY 76,564 68,824 11.2 % TechneLite 21,714 20,986 3.5 % Other precision diagnostics 5,932 5,807 2.2 % Total precision diagnostics 104,210 95,617 9.0 % Strategic partnerships and other revenue 6,511 8,980 (27.5 ) % Total revenues $ 369,975 $ 300,784 23.0 %





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 131,066 $ (2,807 ) Stock and incentive plan compensation 15,384 9,667 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,932 11,099 Campus consolidation costs 19 1,459 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments — (1,400 ) Non-recurring refinancing related fees — 261 Non-recurring fees — (2,734 ) Gain on sale of assets (6,254 ) — Strategic collaboration and license costs 28,000 — Investment in equity securities - unrealized gain (60,704 ) — Acquisition-related costs 788 169 Impairment of long-lived assets — 132,052 ARO Acceleration and other related costs — 148 Other 789 625 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (701 ) (46,376 ) Adjusted net income $ 118,319 $ 102,163 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 32.0 % 34.0 %





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.87 $ (0.04 ) Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.22 0.14 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.14 0.16 Campus consolidation costs — 0.02 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments — (0.02 ) Non-recurring refinancing related fees — — Non-recurring fees — (0.04 ) Gain on sale of assets (0.09 ) — Strategic collaboration and license costs 0.40 — Investment in equity securities - unrealized gain (0.86 ) — Acquisition-related costs 0.01 — Impairment of long-lived assets — 1.89 ARO Acceleration and other related costs — — Other(b) 0.01 0.03 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.01 ) (0.67 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.47 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 70,095 69,728





(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction. (b) This effect includes an adjustment related to the increase from basic to diluted shares as the Company changed from GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023.





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 106,635 $ (9,344 ) Stock and incentive plan compensation 15,384 9,667 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,932 11,099 Campus consolidation costs 19 1,459 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments — (1,400 ) Non-recurring refinancing related fees — 261 Non-recurring fees — (2,734 ) Gain on sale of assets (6,254 ) — Strategic collaboration and license costs 28,000 — Acquisition-related costs 788 169 Impairment of long-lived assets — 132,052 ARO Acceleration and other related costs — 148 Other 789 625 Adjusted operating income $ 155,293 $ 142,002 Adjusted operating income, as a percentage of revenues 42.0 % 47.2 %





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 127,238 $ 108,500 Capital expenditures (8,273 ) (9,168 ) Free cash flow $ 118,965 $ 99,332 Net cash used in investing activities $ (106,529 ) $ (44,513 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (16,845 ) $ (8,669 )





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands – unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 718,279 $ 713,656 Accounts receivable, net 337,389 284,292 Inventory 69,758 64,029 Other current assets 16,215 16,683 Assets held for sale 7,159 7,159 Total current assets 1,148,800 1,085,819 Investment in equity securities 138,960 — Property, plant and equipment, net 150,090 146,697 Intangibles, net 142,054 151,985 Goodwill 61,189 61,189 Deferred tax assets, net 138,898 150,198 Other long-term assets 51,343 55,261 Total assets $ 1,831,334 $ 1,651,149 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 734 $ 823 Accounts payable 37,525 41,189 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 198,939 145,338 Total current liabilities 237,198 187,350 Asset retirement obligations 23,023 22,916 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 562,466 561,670 Other long-term liabilities 63,107 63,321 Total liabilities 885,794 835,257 Total stockholders’ equity 945,540 815,892 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,831,334 $ 1,651,149

