Vivid Seats Releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Update

CHICAGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Fact Sheet, providing new and updated performance metrics and progress against ongoing initiatives.



“At Vivid Seats, sustainability and corporate responsibility play a vital role in our business strategy, and we are pleased to share the progress we have made in 2023 in this year’s report,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. “We continue to demonstrate our commitment to enabling exceptional experiences for all stakeholders through the ongoing support of our employees, customers, and communities.”

Highlighting its 2023 accomplishments, the 2024 ESG Fact Sheet reflects Vivid Seats’ values and responsible business practices. Notable ESG achievements include:

Inclusion, Equity, and Diversity Dedication: Vivid Seats has set high standards of corporate governance. Leveraging a diverse range of skillsets and backgrounds, the company is committed to fostering a workplace environment that is inclusive and equitable. Vivid Seats is guided by a majority-diverse leadership team and majority-diverse Board of Directors that drive ethical decision-making across the organization. By November 2024, Vivid Seats will have a majority independent Board of Directors with fully independent Board committees.

Environmental Sustainability Commitment : Vivid Seats continued to strengthen its sustainability strategy, including completing a comprehensive assessment to determine environmental priorities and quantifying its modest environmental footprint. In 2023, Vivid Seats began measuring its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to better understand its environmental impact, enhance transparency, and benchmark its future progress.

Fan, Community, and Industry Support: Vivid Seats believes in the power of shared experiences to connect people and create change, partnering with national, local, and industry-focused organizations through its charitable foundation Vivid Cheers. Through its partnerships, Vivid Seats provides support in the form of donations, live event experiences, and employee-led on-the-ground assistance. To date, Vivid Seats has donated more than $2.8M to support the efforts of MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity, to support artists and enrich the live events community at large. In 2023, Vivid Cheers partnered with Make-A-Wish ® , pledging $250K, as well as event tickets, to share once-in-a-lifetime experiences with children and families in their time of need.

To learn more about Vivid Seats’ ESG efforts, and to view the full 2024 ESG Fact Sheet visit https://investors.vividseats.com/esg

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

Contacts:

Investors

Kate Africk

Kate.Africk@vividseats.com

Media

Julia Young

Julia.Young@vividseats.com