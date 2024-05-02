AppTech Payments Corp. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference May 8-9

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, announced Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 8-9, 2024.



The presentation will begin at 4 PM ET on May 8, 2024 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EywdQECoQnm9Kc5QXSbGjg. AppTech will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

