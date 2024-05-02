Dremio and VAST Data Build the First Zero Trust Data Lakehouse Platform - Sets a New Standard for Data Security and Accessibility

Subsurface Live 2024, New York, NY, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio, the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, and VAST Data, the AI data platform company, today announced a strategic partnership that signifies a pivotal step towards building the first Zero Trust lakehouse platform and sets a new industry standard for data security and accessibility. Leveraging a Dremio connector for the VAST DataBase , part of the VAST Data Platform , the solution enables organizations to establish a secure, unified access layer over all of their data assets to help protect information and thwart security threats.

Together at Subsurface, Dremio’s flagship event and the only event dedicated to data lakehouse architecture, the companies shared how organizations can safeguard their data assets by combining Dremio's powerful SQL query engine and semantic layer with the scalability and performance of VAST Data's all-flash data lake. In direct response to customer demand, this partnership addresses the need for enhanced security and governance, while also extending fast insights and comprehensive governance across the entire data ecosystem. To learn more or register to attend, click here .

“The partnership between Dremio and VAST Data exemplifies a shared commitment to innovation and security in the data landscape," said John Mao, vice president, Technology Alliances at VAST Data. “We’ve seen strong customer demand for a turn-key solution to address the Data Security Pillar of the Zero Trust model. With this offering, VAST Data and Dremio have once more resolved a novel challenge, ensuring high performance, cost efficiency, and simplicity without compromise.”

Read more about the VAST and Dremio partnership via this blog, Power Duo: VAST Data Platform and Dremio from Colleen Tartow, Field CTO and Head of Strategy at VAST Data, and learn more about Zero Trust Architecture with this blog on Deploying a Data Pillar within the Zero Trust Architecture Framework from Carmelo McCutcheon, Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector at VAST Data.

The joint Dremio and VAST Data solution establishes a centralized repository and unified platform that fosters confidence and transparency in Zero Trust requirements. Zero Trust is a cybersecurity model that assumes no entity, whether inside or outside the network perimeter, can be trusted by default, requiring strict verification for every access attempt. It emphasizes continuous authentication, access controls based on least privilege, and dynamic monitoring of network traffic to mitigate the risk of data breaches in compliance with the M-21-31 requirements.

Components of the new Zero Trust Data Platform include:

The VAST Data Platform which offers enterprise-grade security and compliance features while enabling efficient data processing.

Dremio Enterprise which provides a robust SQL query execution engine and comprehensive governance, including fine-grained access controls.

The VAST DataBase which facilitates data cataloging and protocol audit logging to bolster security and governance measures.

In alignment with VAST Data and Dremio’s commitment to security and interoperability, Dremio is also enhancing its integration with Splunk via a bi-directional plugin. By seamlessly enhancing data exchange between Dremio and Splunk, organizations can maximize the value of their data assets while upholding stringent security standards.

"Dremio and VAST Data’s Zero Trust Platform is a significant step in ensuring data security in today’s modern environment, offering customers peace of mind and eliminating the need for constant trust verification,” said James Rowland-Jones, vice president of product management at Dremio. “Not only does it streamline operations and cut costs, but it also empowers companies to effortlessly scale, making it an ideal solution for public sector entities and any organization prioritizing security and compliance.”





About Dremio

Dremio is the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. To learn more visit www.dremio.com or follow the company on Linkedin or X .

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organizations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history. For more information, please visit and follow VAST Data on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .







