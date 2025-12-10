Agentic Analytics and AI-Driven Decision Making Are Top Priorities for 2026 According to New Survey

Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Release Highlights:

65% of organizations said agentic analytics and AI-driven decision making were the top priorities for 2026 while half said the main reason for adopting AI is to achieve higher productivity and faster innovation.

70% said siloed data and weak governance were the main obstacles to maximizing the benefits of AI.

Nearly half pointed to a lack of unified, AI ready data, while 4 out of 10 (40%) highlighted poor data quality and missing semantic definitions.

92% of organizations plan to move most analytic and AI workloads to the lakehouse within the next year.

According to Dremio’s 2026 State of the Data Lakehouse & AI Report , enterprises are moving from AI experiments to systems that act on trusted data. Based on a global survey of 101 data leaders conducted by AlphaSights, an independent third-party research firm, agentic analytics and AI-driven decision making are at the top of their agenda, with more than three in five (65%) listing this as a primary goal for 2026. When it comes to priorities, half (51%) said the main reason for adopting AI is to achieve higher productivity and faster innovation.

In terms of adoption, data foundations still prevent most from achieving their AI ambitions, as the majority (70%) said siloed data and weak governance are the main obstacles to maximizing the benefits of AI. Nearly half pointed to a lack of unified, AI ready data, while 4 out of 10 (40%) highlighted poor data quality and missing semantic definitions. These gaps were the key reason adoption of AI has stalled, outweighing other obstacles.

Semantic consistency also emerged as a key requirement for operational AI. As organizations deploy agents that must understand basic business concepts, they need a governed semantic layer to provide clear, shared definitions. Respondents cited missing semantic context as a major blocker (40%), underscoring the need for integrated AI semantic layers that ensure agents work from consistent, trusted data.

The study also revealed a decisive shift in enterprise data strategy, as organizations rapidly consolidate analytics and AI workloads onto the lakehouse. Nearly all organizations (92%) plan to shift most analytic and AI workloads to the lakehouse in the next year. By 2027, 87% expect the lakehouse to be their primary data architecture.

Respondents view unified data as essential for operational AI as 78% plan to run AI/ML workloads directly on the lakehouse, and 81% cite eliminating redundant data copies as a top priority in 2026. The findings signal that enterprises are designing for agentic intelligence not as hype, but as an architectural requirement grounded in real-world constraints such as cost, governance, and data quality. Nearly all respondents report challenges with data duplication, inconsistent definitions, and rising compute costs. By consolidating on a lakehouse, organizations expect to reduce redundancy, improve governance, and accelerate delivery of AI-ready data.

“The data leaders we surveyed are prioritizing getting AI into the hands of the business. The productivity and strategic agility benefits are clear,” said Read Maloney, CMO at Dremio, “However, data challenges are holding them back, and the data shows that open lakehouse architectures are becoming the foundation for enabling AI across the enterprise.”

The 2026 State of the Data Lakehouse & AI report outlines a practical roadmap for the coming year, detailing how leading enterprises are modernizing their architecture, preparing for agentic intelligence, and shifting investment toward open, interoperable technologies that avoid vendor lock-in.

The full report is available for download here .

To accelerate adoption, Dremio provides a free trial with $400 in credits, allowing teams to quickly enable agentic analytics and experience how unified, AI-ready data improves productivity and decision making.