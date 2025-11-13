Dremio Unveils The Agentic Lakehouse: Built for Agents, Managed by Agents

Subsurface Conference, NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio, the agentic lakehouse company, today announced Dremio Cloud , the industry’s first agentic lakehouse that ushers in a new generation of data lakehouse platforms to empower artificial intelligence. Unlike other offerings, Dremio Cloud transforms legacy-based data infrastructures into a self-managing platform that continuously learns, adapts, and optimizes without human intervention. This enables data engineers to be 10x more productive and focus on innovation by eliminating mundane and time-consuming work.

As enterprises race to deploy AI agents, they face a dual challenge: their data infrastructure processes and methodologies cannot support AI agents, and managing that data platform requires constant manual intervention, training, and education. Dremio Cloud solves both problems by positioning agents as a first-class operator—not a copilot or sidecar—creating an autonomous platform that seamlessly serves AI agents, applications, and users.

"At BARC, we see high demand for tool consolidation, automation, and agentic data management. Dremio's Agentic Lakehouse addresses this demand with an array of capabilities that minimize toil and boost productivity for data teams," said Kevin Petrie, vice president of research at BARC.

Dremio’s agentic platform delivers everything AI agents need to succeed, including:

Unified and Governed Data Access: Dremio’s Open Catalog, built on the open-source Apache Polaris project—which Dremio co-created—makes it simple to catalog and govern all data across lakehouses and databases. Data is accessible through Dremio’s Intelligent Query Engine, which features Zero-ETL federation and both structured and unstructured data processing.

AI Semantic Layer: Dremio’s deeply integrated semantic layer acts as a living encyclopedia for the business. It provides the crucial context AI needs to avoid hallucinations and deliver accurate insights.

AI Agent: With its own AI Agent, Dremio Cloud makes it simple for business users and data analysts to ask questions and get high-quality answers and visualizations in seconds.

Agent Choice Through MCP: Dremio Cloud natively supports the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing any MCP-enabled AI agent from providers like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google to connect to Dremio.

Dremio Cloud introduces autonomous capabilities that significantly enhance the productivity of data engineers with:

Active Metadata: Dremio's active metadata system continuously analyzes query patterns, data relationships, and usage trends to drive autonomous decision-making. This living intelligence layer enables the platform to predict needs, prevent performance issues, and proactively optimize data layouts—capabilities that lay the groundwork for future agent-driven automation across all platform operations.

Enhanced Semantics: Dremio automatically creates wikis and labels for tables, views, and data products, with a human-in-the-loop to govern quality.

Materializations and Query Rewrite: The platform learns from every query, automatically creates performance materializations, and rewrites SQL in real time to deliver consistent sub-second performance.

Clustering: Dremio intelligently reorganizes data layouts through automated clustering and continuously analyzes access patterns to physically restructure tables for optimal query performance.

“Our new agentic lakehouse represents a fundamental shift in how data platforms operate. By embedding intelligent, autonomous capabilities into a managed platform, Dremio Cloud eliminates the manual overhead that plagues data teams while providing the performance and reliability that AI agents demand,” said Sendur Sellakumar, CEO at Dremio. “As our agentic autonomous capabilities evolve, they will increasingly operate as coordinated agents themselves, which creates a truly self-managing data ecosystem.”

Availability: Dremio Cloud, The Agentic Lakehouse, is available immediately. Businesses can sign up for a $400 free trial at dremio.com/get-started and experience the future of autonomous data on a fully managed data platform.