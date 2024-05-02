FAT Brands Foundation Raises Over $130,000 at 2024 FAT Brands Summit

FAT Brands’ Charitable Organization Fuels Impact at 2024 Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other concepts, is pleased to announce the FAT Brands Foundation has raised over $130,000 via donations and committed funds at FAT Brands’ bi-annual Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Foundation team surpassed its $75,000 fundraising goal, which was then matched with an additional $50,000 donation by FAT Brands Inc., bringing the grand total to over $130,000.

Along with on-site fundraising, including a silent auction and raffle, the FAT Brands Foundation hosted its first-ever giving back event at the 2024 FAT Brands Summit to bring to life its mission of partnering with local non-profit organizations. In partnership with Las Vegas non-profit, Three Square , Southern Nevada's only food bank and the area's largest hunger-relief organization, FAT Brands Summit attendees helped pack nearly 6,000 meals for families. To further their commitment to the cause, the Foundation also presented a $10,000 check to Three Square to fund an additional 30,000 meals for the greater Las Vegas community.

“The Foundation has made remarkable strides since we announced its inception at the last FAT Brands Summit in 2022,” said Jessica Wiederhorn, President of FAT Brands Foundation. “To date, we have aided the work of over 50 causes in FAT Brands’ communities across the country. The pinnacle of this year’s Summit was celebrating with our key supporters, who have provided valuable donations, silent auction items and their time. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Smokey Bones, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About FAT Brands Foundation

Founded in 2022, the FAT Brands Foundation was created to uplift and unite the communities in which FAT Brands operates. While the company’s 18-brand portfolio is deeply rooted in charitable initiatives both locally and nationally, FAT Brands, as an organization, is seeking to magnify those efforts further. The 501(c)(3) organization is aimed at partnering with local non-profit organizations to provide essential programs to help families and communities thrive.