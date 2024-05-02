Ivans Brings Home the Gold Stevie Award® in the 2024 American Business Awards®

Milwaukee, WI., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced that the company was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Company of the Year - Insurance - Large Status category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“Ivans has shown commendable performance with solid metrics that highlight their success in enhancing data exchange processes within the insurance industry. These metrics demonstrate their significant role in improving connectivity and operational efficiencies among insurers, affirming their position as a key technology provider in the sector. Their achievements in streamlining communications and reducing costs are notable, reinforcing their reputation as leaders in insurance technology innovation,” one American Business Award® judge noted. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award® winners.

“Getting recognized with Gold in this year’s Stevie Awards is awesome and such a testament to the hard work our team has put in to bring innovation to the industry,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “We take our position as being the place to be for agents MGA and carriers seriously, and look forward to driving even more new innovation, insights, and connectivity to simplify workflows, and create profitable relationships.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 600 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.