Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Managers' transactions - Pasi Tolppanen

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock Exhange Release
2.5.2022 4.05 pm
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pasi Tolppanen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 60958/4/4
Transaction date: 2024-05-02
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010854
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1598 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1598 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Sirpa Huopalainen
General Counsel
Additional information:
Sirpa Huopalainen, tel. +358 40 5965241
Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en