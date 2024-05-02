Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Managers' transactions - Laura Lares

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock Exhange Release

2.5.2024 4.05 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Laura Lares

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 60955/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-02

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010854

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1598 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1598 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen

General Counsel

Additional information:

Sirpa Huopalainen, tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

