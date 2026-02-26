Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

26 February 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Luotea publishes comparative information for continuing operations for the years 2024 and 2025

On 7 August 2025, Luotea Plc published the Demerger Plan concerning the carve‑out of the company’s Circular Economy Business by means of a partial demerger. The Extraordinary General Meeting approved the Demerger Plan on 4 December 2025, and the demerger was implemented on 31 December 2025. Following the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting, Luotea classified the items related to the circular economy business as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5. The result of the discontinued operations is presented on a separate line in the consolidated income statement, distinct from the income and expenses of continuing operations. Comparative periods have been restated accordingly. The statement of financial position has not been restated.

The income statement of discontinued operations includes the revenue of the circular economy business and expenses directly attributable to the circular economy business, which will be derecognised from the Group following the demerger. In addition, the result of discontinued operations includes costs related to the demerger. Presentation in accordance with IFRS 5 does not reflect the profitability of continuing or discontinued operations as separate legal entities prior to the demerger.

The comparative information is presented in the tables below. The figures are unaudited.

More information:

Mika Stirkkinen, CFO, +358 40 55 88 520

Luotea is a real estate service company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea’s services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. Our offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services. Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2024, the company’s revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



