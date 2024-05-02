Subsea 7 S.A. 2024 Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg – 2 May 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, the Company) today announced that, at the 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders on 2 May 2024, all resolutions were approved, including the payment of a dividend of NOK 6.00 per common share, to be paid in two equal instalments.

The minutes of the annual general meeting which detail the resolutions passed and the result of the votes cast in relation to each resolution are attached and available at subsea7.com.

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

